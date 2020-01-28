 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Diagnostic Assessments and continual improvement with Richard Atkins FE Commissioner

Details
Hits: 518

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins

FE News chat with FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins about his role as the FE Commissioner, particularly how the majority of his role which is supporting and developing the 240 FE Colleges across the sector:

Richard explains that although his role is perceived to be all about dramatic college interventions with failing colleges, this is incredibly rare and only happens on a very small handful of minor cases. The majority of Richard's role is developing a consultancy support service for colleges to continually develop and improve the 240 FE Colleges that are incorporated.

Richard discusses the National Leaders of FE and National Leaders of Governance and the Diagnostic Assessment service rolled out by his team to over 60 colleges.

This is a free service to help high performing colleges as well as colleges that are struggling or looking to improve. Richard explains that it takes time to deliver long term sustainable improvements (it took him 7 years in his previous College Principal role) and he sees this as the norm for it to take time to deliver excellence.

Richard goes on to explore how we can continually support and improve the sector, whilst trying to remove the stigma of asking for help and support. He then goes onto give some recommendations from the best strategies and processes he has seen in colleges.

After hearing about all of the many support structures in place for FE Colleges, we then go onto ask Richard for his own views to see if a support structure should be in place for Training Providers.

Subscribe to the FE News podcast or visit Gavin's Newsroom on FE News

Advertisement

Establishing foundations for learners and professionals to develop skills for the jobs of the future - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Jay Derrick from UCL. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at
The Impact of Reading Aloud in Britain Today - Dr Sam Duncan UCL Discusses RABiT
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Sam Duncan from UCL about her recent research pro
Being Persuasive with Arnie Skelton #23
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI

You may also be interested in these articles:

Establishing foundations for learners and professionals to develop skills for the jobs of the future - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Jay Derrick from UCL. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at
The Impact of Reading Aloud in Britain Today - Dr Sam Duncan UCL Discusses RABiT
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Sam Duncan from UCL about her recent research pro
Being Persuasive with Arnie Skelton #23
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Martin Doel: Thinking about the system of the future
Podcasts
#FutureofEducation - Dilemmas, dualisms and dialecticsFE News chat wit
Adult Learning Infrastructure is a Central Feature of a Healthy Democracy - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong l
How do developments in policy affect specialist FE teacher training? Graham Griffiths UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE a
Self-management with Arnie Skelton #22
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Education needs to promote collaboration and the creative skills to work alongside AI says Paul Grainger UCL
Podcasts
#G20SaudiArabia #FutureofWork - We need to promote collaboration and t
Management Roles and Responsibilities with Arnie Skelton #21
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 with Arnie Skelton #20
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn this final ep
Receiving Feedback with Arnie Skelton #19
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent
Exeter College's Rob Bosworth discusses the #CollegeoftheFuture
Podcasts
FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan 3 hours 8 minutes ago
Stephen Kellie
Stephen Kellie has published a new article: Why You Haven’t Missed the Boat on Apprenticeships After 30 4 hours 10 minutes ago
CT Skills
CT Skills has published a new article: Leading training provider CT Skills expands across the Midlands 5 hours 29 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page