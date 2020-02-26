Thinking Frames with Arnie Skelton #28

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-eighth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Thinking Frames.

Following on from last week's top ten tips on Thinking On Your Feet, Arnie looks this week at his top ten Thinking Frames - models or structures that help you think more clearly and quickly whenever you're faced with a challenging situation or question.

So if you're someone who often faces challenging or difficult questions or situations, and need to think quickly and confidently before you respond, then this podcast is definitely for you.

In last week's episode Arnie discusses Thinking On Your Feet:

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts Beth Curtis, Head of Business Development and Strategy at Protocol dis Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI