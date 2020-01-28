 
Majority of young people would now consider an apprenticeship, but...

Karen Jones, HR Director, Redrow

Less than a quarter of young people receive high-quality careers advice at school #LookBeyond #NAW2020

Leading UK housebuilder Redrow today launches its annual report on perceptions of apprenticeships and careers in construction. It reveals that most young people would now consider applying for an apprenticeship, and the majority of parents have discussed an apprenticeship role with their child. 

Now in its fourth year, Redrow’s report analyses the barriers to entry-level recruitment into the construction and the housebuilding sector, as well as Redrow’s recommendations to overcome these.

Redrow’s three recommendations for driving increasingly positive perceptions of apprenticeships and careers in construction:

  1. A more collaborative approach between schools, government and parents
  2. Introduce an apprenticeship living wage
  3. Revise assessment of Maths and English skills to an applied assessment

Redrow once again canvassed 2,000 parents and young people, as well as over 100 of its own apprentices, and benchmarked the findings against previous years.

The results reveal that, although misconceptions about construction roles remain, they are improving.

Fewer young people (44%) and parents (48%) now believe a career in construction is dominated by men, compared with previous years.

Also, fewer young people believe that a career in construction involves mainly manual labour (40%). Interest in undertaking an apprenticeship is also on the up.

Perceptions of Construction Careers
 

% of people who believe construction involves mainly manual labour

% of people who believe construction is dominated by men
 

Parents

Young people

Parents

Young people

2017

33%

55%

58%

54%

2018

30%

52%

51%

36%

2019

45%

56%

55%

46%

2020

33%

40%

48%

44%

 

This year, the majority (68%) of young people stated that they would consider applying for an apprenticeship scheme or are already partaking in one.

Perceptions have also changed amongst Redrow’s apprentices. This year, 59% believe that there is no stigma associated with being an apprentice. This is the highest proportion in four years – and 21 percentage points higher than in 2018.

However, the number of young people considering a career in construction is at its worst for four years (48%), due to inadequate advice offered in schools and parent’s misconceptions, which then inform careers-focused discussions with their children.  

Careers advice at school

Bailey Holland Knightly Redrow

Overall, young people are receiving inadequate advice in the classroom.

When asked, only 22% stated that they had received high-quality information and advice on a wide range of careers at school and feel well-guided and, this year, more young people than ever before said that the advice they received was either non-existent or entirely not useful (14%).

But regional differences exist. Young people based in London and the North East are significantly more likely to have discussed a career in construction at school than young people based in other parts of the UK.

Young people in London were also significantly more likely to have received information about apprenticeships (59% compared to young people in the South East (21%, the lowest).

Parental influence

Parents are the number one influence on their child's early career decisions, but they are still lacking the appropriate knowledge to provide careers advice. When asked, 60% of parents stated that they had never discussed the prospect of undertaking a career in construction with their child. This is 12 percentage points higher than last year (48%).

Differences also emerged when examining the annual income of parents. Households with an income less than £35,000 and more than £100,000 were far less likely to have discussed construction careers than households earning between £35,000 to £75,000.

However, when it comes to apprenticeships in general, parents are, in many cases, happy to support their child.

A significant proportion (70%) stated that they have discussed the prospect of undertaking an apprenticeship with their child – this rises to 77% in London, and 76% in Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

“The challenge of attracting a new generation of talent is a topic all too familiar to the construction industry. This is fuelled by uncertainty around access to skilled labour from the EU following Brexit and the difficulties of replacing an ageing workforce. Against this backdrop, building in Britain is set to ramp up.

"Boris Johnson’s majority government has earmarked tens of billions of pounds for infrastructure spending over the next five years – including at least one million new homes, roadbuilding and improvements and major rail projects. However, none of this will be possible without the manpower to deliver.

“While it is fantastic to see there is now vast appetite for apprenticeship roles, we still have a job to do to encourage young people into construction roles. Changing perceptions and educating both children and parents plays a major role in shifting the status quo. It requires a more joined-up approach which engages with young people across the country, to promote accurate perceptions of what careers in construction involve and their benefits.

"We cannot afford to get this wrong, which is why we are so committed to investing in the next generation of construction industry talent. We’re aware that the graduates and apprentices of today could go on to become the business leaders of the future and we believe that there is a real opportunity to innovate in the way apprenticeships are being delivered.”

Karen Jones, HR Director, Redrow

Methodology: Survey of 1,001 young people aged 16-21 and 1,001 parents conducted on behalf of Redrow by 4media, December 2019 – January 2020. Young people are defined as people aged between 16-21 throughout the report. An online survey of 100 of Redrow’s apprentices was conducted January 2020. All Redrow regions are represented. 

