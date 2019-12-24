 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeship funding bands: 30 band structure

Details
Hits: 32879

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated today (24 Dec)

The Secretary of State for Education approved 13 funding band changes in July as part of the review of funding bands carried out by the Institute.

A spokesperson for the Institute for Apprenticeships said:

“The Secretary of State has approved our funding band recommendations for [13] of the 30 standards that have been under review since December 2018 and one funding band recommendation from the first round of reviews, May 2018. These have now been updated on our website.

“The aim of the reviews is to ensure these standards have the most appropriate funding band to support high quality delivery, and provide value for money for employers and taxpayers. They will also ensure consistency in the way older and newer standards are funded.”

In May 2018, the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills [Anne Milton] asked the Institute to carry out an initial review of the funding bands for 31 existing apprenticeships standards. The results of this first review were announced in summer 2018.

In December 2018, the Minister asked the Institute to carry out a second review of funding bands for a further 30 existing standards.

The Institute has used the same funding review process for both reviews, in order to ensure consistency of approach, and as part of this process we have worked collaboratively with Trailblazer groups to carry out the reviews and collate evidence in a fair and balanced way.  Each standard was considered on its own merits following this approach.

Sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks and apprenticeship standards.

Documents

Apprenticeship standards: funding bands

ODS, 75KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands

XLSM, 137KB

Details

The list of apprenticeship standards shows the apprenticeship standards that have an approved assessment plan and are ready for employers and training organisations to use. This is an excerpt taken from a downloadable spreadsheet of all standards both published and in development on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education website (the Institute).

The frameworks spreadsheet sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks.

Review of apprenticeship funding bands

The Secretary of State for Education approved 13 funding band changes in July as part of the review of funding bands carried out by the Institute.

See the Institute’s website for more details about the approved funding bands.

Standard referenceStandard nameRoutePre-review funding bandReviewed funding bandDate implemented
ST0052 Highways electrician/service operative Construction £9,000 £12,000 1 July 2019
ST0230 Hospitality supervisor Catering and hospitality £5,000 £4,000 30 September 2019
ST0232 Senior production chef Catering and hospitality £5,000 £4,000 30 September 2019
ST0155 Gas engineering Construction £27,000 £22,000 30 September 2019
ST0234 Housing/property management Construction £9,000 £7,000 30 September 2019
ST0067 Bus and coach engineering technician Engineering and manufacturing £18,000 £16,000 30 September 2019
ST0068 Heavy vehicle service and maintenance technician Engineering and manufacturing £18,000 £15,000 30 September 2019
ST0185 Senior financial customer advisor Legal, finance and accounting £9,000 £8,000 30 September 2019
ST0325 Retail manager Sales, marketing and procurement £6,000 £5,000 30 September 2019
ST0326 Retail team leader Sales, marketing and procurement £5,000 £4,000 30 September 2019
ST0314 Public service operational delivery officer Business and administration £3,000 £2,500 30 September 2019
ST0239 HR support Business and administration £5,000 £4,500 4 October 2019
ST0238 HR consultant/partner Business and administration £9,000 £7,000 4 October 2019

Further information on the funding bands for individual standards and when their funding bands will change can be found on the Institute’s website.

Advertisement

Newbury College student designs winning bespoke Christmas card for the Mayorâ€™s office
Sector News
A special delivery from the MayorOn Tuesday 10 December, the Mayor of
Sue Pember awarded CBE for services to Adult Education
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that Sue Pember has been recognised for her work in
Adult Education staff recognised in New Year's Honours 2020
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that 5 of our members have been honoured in the Que

Published 25 October 2016 
Last updated 24 December 2019 + show all updates

  1.  The updated funding bands spreadsheet shows the Plasterer Standard has been changed from a Level 3 (was LARS ref 288) to a Level 2 (LARS ref 529).
  2.  We have updated the apprenticeship funding bands standards spreadsheet
  3.  The apprenticeship standards funding bands data has been updated
  4.  We have replaced the funding bands spreadsheet, so that it includes the 2 new standards.
  5.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands document.
  6.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands
  7.  We have reverted to a previous version of the funding bands spreadsheet to correct an error in the new file
  8.  The apprenticeship standards funding bands have been updated
  9.  The apprenticeship standards funding bands has been updated.
  10.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  11.  Apprenticeship standards funding bands updated
  12.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  13.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  14.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  15.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document
  16.  We have removed out of date content.
  17.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  18.  We have added the latest funding band updates.
  19.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  20.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  21.  We've updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  22.  We have updated the Apprenticeship standards: funding bands list.
  23.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  24.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  25.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands document.
  26.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  27.  We have added details of a further 4 apprenticeship standards that have had their funding bands changed following review.
  28.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  29.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  30.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  31.  We have updated the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands document and the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  32.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  33.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  34.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  35.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  36.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  37.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  38.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  39.  We have updated the information on the review of apprenticeship funding bands.
  40.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  41.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands document.
  42.  We've updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands and the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands.
  43.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  44.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  45.  We have published information about the updated funding bands.
  46.  We have updated the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  47.  We have updated both the apprenticeship standards: funding bands and apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands documents.
  48.  We have updated the list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  49.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  50.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  51.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  52.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands
  53.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  54.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands
  55.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards
  56.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  57.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands
  58.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  59.  Publish the updated version of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  60.  Published an updated version of the apprenticeship standards: funding bands
  61.  Updated information about the apprenticeship funding band structure from August 2018.
  62.  Published an updated version of the apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  63.  Updated list of funding bands for standards.
  64.  Published apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  65.  Updated: Apprenticeship standards funding bands
  66.  Apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated.
  67.  Apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated.
  68.  Added information about the review of apprenticeship funding bands.
  69.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  70.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship frameworks.
  71.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  72.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  73.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  74.  Updated list of funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  75.  Updated list of apprenticeship standard funding bands.
  76.  We've updated the list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  77.  Updated apprenticeship standards: funding bands spreadsheet.
  78.  Updated apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017.
  79.  Updated funding bands for apprenticeship standards.
  80.  Updated list of funding bands for approved apprenticeship standards.
  81.  Updated list of apprenticeship funding bands.
  82.  Updated list of apprenticeship funding bands.
  83.  Updated: apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  84.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards that are approved for delivery.
  85.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards approved for delivery.
  86.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards that are approved for delivery.
  87.  Updated list of apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017.
  88.  Updated list of apprenticeship standard funding bands.
  89.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards funding bands.
  90.  New version of Apprenticeship frameworks funding bands from May 2017 uploaded on 10 February 2017.
  91.  Updated list of apprenticeship standards: funding bands.
  92.  Updated the apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands from 1 May 2017 spreadsheet.
  93.  First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners announced
Sector News
National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national winners were announced on
Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover
Sector News
Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre
£120 million for UK-wide festival in 2022
Sector News
Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK
New funding for Adoption Support Fund
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/23/new-funding-for-adoption-suppo
Student loan system overhaul to benefit millions of students and graduates
Sector News
Millions of graduates will be able to bin their paper statements and a
Newbury College student designs winning bespoke Christmas card for the Mayor’s office
Sector News
A special delivery from the MayorOn Tuesday 10 December, the Mayor of
Sue Pember awarded CBE for services to Adult Education
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that Sue Pember has been recognised for her work in
Adult Education staff recognised in New Year's Honours 2020
Sector News
HOLEX is delighted that 5 of our members have been honoured in the Que
MAN Truck & Bus UK Appoints Remit Group as new Apprenticeship Provider
Sector News
MAN Truck and Bus UK has announced its appointment of Remit Group as t
Outstanding Schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/20/outstanding-schools/Outstandin
Global Britain to attract more top scientists with fast tracked entry
Sector News
More top scientists and researchers are to be given fast tracked entry
Joint talks on future of USS pension scheme announced
Sector News
Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 days ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Tuesday, 24 March 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 2 days ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Monday, 10 February 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
CT Skills
CT Skills has published a new article: Leading training provider CT Skills expand across the Midlands 3 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page