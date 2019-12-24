Apprenticeship funding bands: 30 band structure

The apprenticeship standards funding bands document has been updated today (24 Dec)

The Secretary of State for Education approved 13 funding band changes in July as part of the review of funding bands carried out by the Institute.

A spokesperson for the Institute for Apprenticeships said:

“The Secretary of State has approved our funding band recommendations for [13] of the 30 standards that have been under review since December 2018 and one funding band recommendation from the first round of reviews, May 2018. These have now been updated on our website.

“The aim of the reviews is to ensure these standards have the most appropriate funding band to support high quality delivery, and provide value for money for employers and taxpayers. They will also ensure consistency in the way older and newer standards are funded.”

In May 2018, the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills [Anne Milton] asked the Institute to carry out an initial review of the funding bands for 31 existing apprenticeships standards. The results of this first review were announced in summer 2018.

In December 2018, the Minister asked the Institute to carry out a second review of funding bands for a further 30 existing standards.

The Institute has used the same funding review process for both reviews, in order to ensure consistency of approach, and as part of this process we have worked collaboratively with Trailblazer groups to carry out the reviews and collate evidence in a fair and balanced way. Each standard was considered on its own merits following this approach.

Sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks and apprenticeship standards.

Documents

Apprenticeship standards: funding bands ODS , 75KB This file is in an OpenDocument format

Apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands XLSM , 137KB

Details

The list of apprenticeship standards shows the apprenticeship standards that have an approved assessment plan and are ready for employers and training organisations to use. This is an excerpt taken from a downloadable spreadsheet of all standards both published and in development on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education website (the Institute).

The frameworks spreadsheet sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks.

Review of apprenticeship funding bands

The Secretary of State for Education approved 13 funding band changes in July as part of the review of funding bands carried out by the Institute.

See the Institute’s website for more details about the approved funding bands.

Standard reference Standard name Route Pre-review funding band Reviewed funding band Date implemented ST0052 Highways electrician/service operative Construction £9,000 £12,000 1 July 2019 ST0230 Hospitality supervisor Catering and hospitality £5,000 £4,000 30 September 2019 ST0232 Senior production chef Catering and hospitality £5,000 £4,000 30 September 2019 ST0155 Gas engineering Construction £27,000 £22,000 30 September 2019 ST0234 Housing/property management Construction £9,000 £7,000 30 September 2019 ST0067 Bus and coach engineering technician Engineering and manufacturing £18,000 £16,000 30 September 2019 ST0068 Heavy vehicle service and maintenance technician Engineering and manufacturing £18,000 £15,000 30 September 2019 ST0185 Senior financial customer advisor Legal, finance and accounting £9,000 £8,000 30 September 2019 ST0325 Retail manager Sales, marketing and procurement £6,000 £5,000 30 September 2019 ST0326 Retail team leader Sales, marketing and procurement £5,000 £4,000 30 September 2019 ST0314 Public service operational delivery officer Business and administration £3,000 £2,500 30 September 2019 ST0239 HR support Business and administration £5,000 £4,500 4 October 2019 ST0238 HR consultant/partner Business and administration £9,000 £7,000 4 October 2019

Further information on the funding bands for individual standards and when their funding bands will change can be found on the Institute’s website.

