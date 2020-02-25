Information about subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) support for initial teacher training (ITT) recruitment.

This information is for initial teacher training ( ITT ) providers and School Direct lead schools.

If you’re an applicant to an ITT course please visit our subject knowledge enhancement ( SKE ) pages on the Get into Teaching website.

Overview

The Department for Education ( DfE ) funds SKE programmes in:

biology

chemistry

computing

design and technology

English

geography

language

mathematics

physics

religious education

As a School Direct lead school, or an ITT provider, you may see applicants who have the potential to become outstanding teachers but who need to increase their subject knowledge before the Teachers Standards can be met. An SKE programme can help you to feel confident that they can be recruited.

Choosing your SKE provider should be part of your recruitment plans. Use the Subject knowledge enhancement ( SKE ): course providers directory to find a suitable provider. If you’re a School Direct lead school, you may want to discuss SKE with your partner ITT provider.

How to know if an applicant needs SKE

The need for SKE is usually identified by a school or provider during the recruitment and selection process. This could be:

when the applicant is undertaking school experience

during discussions with an individual before they apply

from the application form

during the applicant’s interview

Applicants may need more specific subject knowledge to begin an ITT course if they have:

studied the subject to a highly advanced level, but over time have lost some of the basic skills needed to teach at secondary level

studied for a degree that’s related to the subject rather than an exact match for it

recently graduated and studied for a degree not related to the subject but have a related A level

changed career and may have an unrelated degree with substantial related knowledge including an A level

studied for a languages degree, but need a second language at an acceptable level for teaching in schools

How SKE programmes are provided

SKE courses can vary in terms of duration, from an 8 week refresher or booster programme through to a 28 week programme, and can be undertaken by trainees on a full-time or part-time basis. All SKE programmes must be completed before qualified teacher status can be recommended and awarded.

SKE can be offered by a wide range of providers depending on your applicant’s needs. Providers may include:

a university education or subject department

another school

another ITT provider

provider a third party supplier

SKE courses can be:

completed before or alongside ITT courses

courses offered online, through distance learning, face-to-face or a mixture of these approaches

SKE for additional languages

If an applicant for ITT specialising in languages is already adept in a language other than English, you can use our SKE funding to refresh their skills in any additional language. This includes modern foreign languages, community languages, Latin and Ancient Greek. Through the selection process you should:

identify suitable applicants who will benefit from an SKE programme

programme concentrate on their level of existing and previous language knowledge

make their offer of teacher training conditional on undertaking a language SKE

SKE programmes listed on the Subject knowledge enhancement ( SKE ): course providers directory are usually for French, German and Spanish. However, you can develop and offer tailored SKE programmes in other languages to meet the needs of your applicants.

SKE funding

Funding is currently available for SKE programme costs and training bursaries.

For all SKE courses in the 2019 to 2020 academic year:

programme costs are funded at £200 per week per participant

the participant bursary funding is £200 per week per participant

You can request a copy of the funding manual for 2019 to 2020 by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For 2020 to 2021 onwards, a multi-provider framework agreement will replace the grant funding arrangement currently in place for the SKE programme. This will be the only way to get funding from DfE for SKE courses running from October 2020 onwards.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources This official statistics release presents a range of analysis on the A Resources This official statistics release presents a range of analysis on the T Resources This official statistics release presents a range of analysis on the H

If you want to deliver SKE courses from October 2020, you’ll need to apply through the DfE e-tendering portal and be successfully appointed to the framework agreement. More information is available on Contracts Finder. Applications close on Tuesday 14 April 2020.

If you have any queries about the SKE tender process, please submit them via the messaging facility in the DfE eTendering Portal. Queries submitted to the SKE inbox will not be answered.

Contact us

Subject knowledge enhancement

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

25 February 2020 Added information about changes to the commercial model for the SKE programme, starting in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, including how to apply through the tender process to deliver DfE-funded SKE courses from October 2020 onwards. 22 October 2018 Added religious education to the list of covered programmes. Change to text relating to SKE funding. Removed link to the SKE operations manual and added details of how to request a copy. 2 September 2015 New funding rates for the academic year 2015 to 2016 27 July 2015 Read new information on SKE for the academic year 2015 to 2016. 15 July 2015 Added contact details 10 November 2014 First published.