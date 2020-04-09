Introduction of T Levels

Details
T Levels are due to be introduced from the academic year 2020 to 2021. Find out what they are and what they mean for you.
Information about the new T Level study programmes including:
what T Levels are
how and when they will be introduced
what they will cover
how qualifications will be awarded
how education providers can get involved in delivery
Published 9 March 2018
Last updated 9 April 2020 + show all updates
9 April 2020
Updated with information for technical qualifications, 2020 course titles and new content on the T Levels website.
7 October 2019
Updated information following the publication of the T Levels action plan 2019 and the launch of the new T Levels campaign.
20 August 2019
Added new information about T Level grading, certification and UCAS points.
19 May 2019
Updated information about how long industry placements must last.
31 January 2019
Changed the name of the Institute for Apprenticeships to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.
16 January 2019
Updated information on how T levels fit with other post-GCSE choices, the structure, funding and grading. Added a link to the expression of interest and a section on industry placements.
6 December 2018
Updated content following the publication of the action plan including the important dates.
11 October 2018
Added link to the consultation response and list of 2020 providers. Updated the important dates.
9 March 2018
First published.
