The standard for 2019 to 2020 helps schools and local authorities meet basic standards for good financial health and resource management.
2019 to 2020 schools financial value standard
2019 to 2020 checklist guidance
2019 to 2020 dashboard guidance
Local authority maintained schools must submit the SFVS annually to their local authority. Local authorities use this information to inform their programme of financial assessment and audit.
Academies should use the school resource management self-assessment tool.
Schools financial standard 2019 to 2020
The standard for 2019 to 2020 consists of a checklist and a dashboard.
The checklist asks questions of governing bodies in 6 areas of resource management. It provides clarification for each question, examples of good practice, and details of further support available to assist schools in addressing specific issues.
The dashboard shows how a school’s data compares to thresholds on a range of statistics identified by the Department for Education (DfE) as indicators of good resource management and outcomes. It provides explanations of each of the indicators and helps schools to fill in their data and understand the results.
If you want to find out more about how to use these metrics to inform your curriculum and financial planning, we have funded free training on ICFP for school leaders.
Find out more on the ISBL website or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Published 28 February 2019
