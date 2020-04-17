Apprenticeship funding: legal agreement for training providers

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
This agreement sets out the terms for use of the apprenticeship service for training providers.
Training providers who wish to work with employers choosing to access funding through the apprenticeship service will need to sign the agreement. They will be able to sign the agreement through the Manage Your Education and Skills Funding service.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.