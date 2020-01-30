DfE letters to independent schools failing to meet the independent school standards for education, safeguarding, governance and other areas of school operation.

If a school receives a warning notice, it must submit an action plan showing how it will meet the independent school standards in future.

Enforcement letters will be sent to schools who persistently fail to meet the independent school standards.

2019 notices

  1. Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  2. Fusion College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  3. Catch22 Include Bristol: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  4. Apex Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  5. Lewis Charlton Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  6. OneSchool Global UK Nottingham Campus: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  7. Sunningdale School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  8. Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  9. Brighton and Hove Montessori School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  10. Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  11. Runnymede St Edward’s School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  12. Cambian Walnut Tree Lodge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  13. Young Women’s Hub: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  14. The Gateshead Cheder Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  15. Thetford Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  16. Hipperholme Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  17. Ampleforth College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  18. St Martin’s Ampleforth: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  19. Acorn Cottage: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  20. York Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  21. Netherleigh and Rossefield School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  22. Meadowcroft School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  23. Kingsmere School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  24. Jamia Islamia Birmingham: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  25. Herington House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  26. Get U Started Training: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  27. The Christian School (Takeley): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  28. Beech House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  29. Best Futures School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  30. Leeds Menorah School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  31. Take 1 Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  32. Ameina Community Education: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  33. Aurora Eccles School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  34. Horatio House Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  35. Seadown School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  36. Reedham Park School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  37. Brooke Priory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  38. The Treehouse School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  39. Catch 22: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  40. Heathside Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  41. Barbara Speake School for Performing Arts: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  42. Tockington Manor School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  43. Appleford School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  44. Harrow House International College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  45. St James Senior Boys' School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  46. Beis Ruchel D'Satmar: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  47. The Yehudi Menuhin School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  48. Rikkyo School-in-England: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  49. LVS Ascot: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  50. Lubavitch Senior Boys' School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  51. Kingscourt School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  52. Cre8 Futures Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  53. North London Rudolf Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  54. Kent House Hospital School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  55. Northleigh House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  56. Education My Life Matters: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  57. Alder Bridge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  58. Cornfield School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  59. Islamic Preparatory School Wolverhampton: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  60. The Rowan School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  61. Kirkstone House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  62. Gretton School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  63. Al-Noor College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  64. Avecinna Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  65. Ocean Lodge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  66. The Old Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  67. Al Huda Girls' School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  68. Michael Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  69. Future Education: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  70. Stanborough Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  71. Include Schools Norfolk: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  72. The Imam Muhammad Adam Institute School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  73. The Stables: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  74. Oakwood Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  75. Potters Bar Clinic School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  76. Brackenfield School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  77. Sompting Abbotts School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  78. Gateshead Jewish Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  79. International Stanborough School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  80. St Ambrose Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  81. The Brighton Waldorf School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  82. Wynstones School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  83. Lantern of Knowledge Secondary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  84. Cambian Potterspury Lodge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  85. Beechtree Steiner Initiative: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  86. Columbus House: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  87. Merchant Taylors’ Boys’ School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  88. Stanborough Secondary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  89. Al-Khair School (Croydon): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  90. Beis Trana Girls’ School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  91. Newcastle-under-Lyme School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  92. Stratford Prep School warning notice
    • Correspondence
  93. St Pius X Prep School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  94. Gateshead Jewish Nursery School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  95. Best Futures School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  96. Al-Mahad-Al-Islami: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  97. Paradise Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  98. Doucecroft School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  99. Great Ballard School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  100. Flexible Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  101. Beis Ruchel Girls School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  102. Madinatul Uloom Al Islamiya School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  103. Hessle Mount School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  104. Oakwood School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  105. Tiferes High School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  106. Ramillies Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  107. Tashbar of Manchester: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  108. Mehria School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  109. Leicester Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  110. Plymouth College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  111. Darul Uloom Dawatul Imaam: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  112. Kingsbrook School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  113. Catch22 Include Bristol: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  114. Assunnah Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  115. Castle House School: warning notice - February 2019
    • Correspondence
  116. Michael House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  117. Lichfield Cathedral School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  118. Sunningdale School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  119. Worth School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  120. Jamia Al-Hudaa Residential College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  121. The National Mathematics & Science College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  122. Barbara Speake Stage School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  123. Dixie Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  124. Al Khair School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  125. Wynstones School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  126. Al-Furqan Community College (Girls): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  127. Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  128. Highclare School warning notice
    • Correspondence
  129. Hafs Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  130. Sacred Heart School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  131. Lancaster Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  132. Phoenix Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  133. London Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  134. Advance Education: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  135. Homeschool: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  136. Yesodey Hatorah School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  137. Education My Life Matters: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  138. Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
    • Correspondence

2018 notices

  1. Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  2. St Nicholas School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  3. The Japanese School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  4. Excelsior College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  5. Greek Secondary School of London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  6. Reedham Park School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  7. Tring Park School for the Performing Arts: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  8. Harrow House International College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  9. Bury Park Educational Institute (Al-Hikmah Secondary School): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  10. Azbuka Russian-English Bilingual School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  11. Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  12. The Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  13. Cruckton Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  14. Our Place: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  15. Independent Educational Services: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  16. Beis Medrash Elyon: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  17. Spring Hill High School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  18. The Yellow House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  19. Central Birmingham Education Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  20. Derby Grammar School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  21. Glebe House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  22. Bhaktivedanta Manor School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  23. The School of the Islamic Republic of Iran: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  24. Jus’T’Learn: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  25. Birmingham Muslim School: warning notice (November 2018)
    • Correspondence
  26. Marathon Science School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  27. Lubavitch Senior Boys’ School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  28. Wiznitz Cheder School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  29. Willows: warning notice (November 2018)
    • Correspondence
  30. Bnois Jerusalem Girls’ School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  31. Khalsa College London: warning notice (November 2018)
    • Correspondence
  32. Beis Chinuch Lebonos Girls School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  33. Darul Uloom London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  34. Instituto Espanol Canada Blanch: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  35. Leicester International School: warning notice (2018)
    • Correspondence
  36. Yeshivah Ohr Torah School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  37. Al-Furqaan Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  38. Froebel House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  39. St Peter’s Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  40. All Hallows School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  41. Lubavich Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  42. Vita Et Pax School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  43. Madinatul Uloom Al Islamiya: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  44. The Island Project School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  45. City United Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  46. All Saints School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  47. Talmud Torah Bobov Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  48. Rosemary Works School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  49. The Prebendal School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  50. The Grove: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  51. Talmud Torah London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  52. The Pointer School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  53. Caversham Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  54. St Christopher’s School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  55. HawleyHurst School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  56. Manorway Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  57. Include - Thames Valley: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  58. Mazahirul Uloom London School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  59. T Plus Centre (Taliesin Education): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  60. Heritage School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  61. Ghyll Royd School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  62. Applied Educational Solutions: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  63. Glebe House: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  64. Leicester Community Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  65. Copthorne Preparatory School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  66. Greek Secondary School of London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  67. Read Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  68. Castle House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  69. Oholei Yosef Yitzchok Lubavitz School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  70. St Mary’s Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  71. Sunrise Primary School: warning notice - May 2018
    • Correspondence
  72. Abbey College in Malvern: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  73. The Dharma Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  74. Ampleforth College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  75. The Belsteads School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  76. St Martin’s Ampleforth: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  77. Khalsa College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  78. Al-Falah Primary School: warning notice - May 2018
    • Correspondence
  79. Zakaria Muslim Girls' High School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  80. Pangbourne College: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  81. Redroofs School for the Performing Arts: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  82. The Greek Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  83. Physis Heathgates Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  84. Darul Uloom Leicester: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  85. Avon Park School: warning notice - March 2018
    • Correspondence
  86. The Viking School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  87. Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra Girls School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  88. Willows: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  89. The Acorn School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  90. The Shires: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  91. Promised Land Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  92. London Christian Learning Centre: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  93. Horatio House Independent School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  94. Darul Hadis Latifiah: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  95. Al-Sadiq and Al-Zahra Schools: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  96. The Japanese School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  97. Newbury Hall School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  98. Oakwood School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  99. Sunfield Children’s Home: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  100. Unsted Park School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  101. Vita et Pax School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  102. Kings Kids Christian School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  103. St Francis School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  104. Magdalen Court School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  105. Gloucestershire International School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  106. Newbury School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  107. Conifers School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  108. Waverley School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  109. The Davenport School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  110. St Michael’s School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  111. Gloucestershire International School: warning notice (Oct 2018)
    • Correspondence

2017 notices

  1. Yesodey Hatorah School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  2. Archway Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  3. Birmingham Muslim School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  4. Cambian Walnut Tree Lodge School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  5. Talmud Torah London: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  6. Olive Tree School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  7. Al-Furqan Community College (Boys): warning notice
    • Correspondence
  8. Olive Secondary Boys: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  9. London Steiner School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  10. Milverton House School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  11. Sunrise Primary School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  12. Leicester International School: warning notice
    • Correspondence
  13. Redstone Educational Academy: warning notice
    • Correspondence
Published 22 February 2018
Last updated 30 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 10 warning notices from August 2019: Wiznitz Cheder School, Sunrise Primary School, Sunningdale School, Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London, Catch22 Include Bristol, OneSchool Global UK Nottingham Campus, Apex Primary School, Lewis Charlton Learning Centre, Fusion College and Brighton and Hove Montessori School.

  2. Added July 2019 warning notices

  3. Added information on enforcement letters sent to schools who continue to fail the independent school standards.

  4. Added warning notices for April 2019.

  5. Added 1 notice issued in February and 16 notices issued in March.

  6. Added warning notices for February 2019 and removed warning notices from 2017 for schools no longer under regulatory action.

  7. Added warning notices for January 2019.

  8. Added 15 warning notices from December 2018 to the 2018 collection.

  9. Added 21 warning notices sent during November 2018.

  10. Added 9 warning notices to the 2018 collection.

  11. Added 7 warning notices to 2018 collection.

  12. Added 25 warning notices to 2018 collection.

  13. Added 17 warning notices for 2018.

  14. Added warning notices from February and March 2018

  15. Added warning notices from December 2017 and January 2018.

  16. Added warning notices from November 2017.

  17. Updated to included 10 new notices.

  18. First published.

    Advertisement

    Apprenticeships and traineeships: JanuaryÂ 2020
    Resources
    Statistics covering apprenticeships, including the apprenticeship serv
    School funding: between financial years 2010 to 2011 and 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    New experimental statistics on school funding in England between finan
    Higher education staff statistics UK: 2018 to 2019
    Resources
    Details of staff employed at higher education (HE) providers in the UK

Contents