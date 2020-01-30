Download the full outcome
Clarifying the specific grant and ring-fenced status of the dedicated schools grant: consultation response
PDF, 227KB, 19 pages
Detail of outcome
Summary of the responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining the next steps.
Original consultation
Summary
We are seeking views on revised arrangements for the dedicated schools grant.
This consultation ran from
to
Consultation description
The Department for Education is consulting on changing the conditions and regulations applying to the dedicated schools grant (DSG), to clarify that it is a ring-fenced specific grant, separate from the general funding of local authorities.
It will also clarify that local authorities are expected to carry forward any deficits they may have on their DSG accounts, and the deficit does not have to be covered by their general reserves.
The government will then make a decision on the proposed changes, in time to inform the setting of local authorities' budgets for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Published 11 October 2019
Last updated 30 January 2020 + show all updates
Added the consultation response.
First published.
