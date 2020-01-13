Letters sent in October 2019 from Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency, to academy chairs of trustees about high pay.

Letter to academy trusts about levels of executive pay – October 2019

PDF, 230KB, 3 pages

Letter to academy trusts previously contacted by ESFA about levels of executive pay – October 2019

PDF, 223KB, 3 pages

List of trusts receiving letters from ESFA in October 2019 about levels of executive pay

HTML

On 3 October 2019, Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency, wrote to the chair of trustees at 11 academy trusts, with between 4,500 and 6,000 learners on roll, about levels of executive pay.

The first letter is about levels of executive pay. The second letter is about levels of executive pay at academy trusts previously contacted by ESFA.

Included is a list of academy trusts that received letters from ESFA about high executive salaries in October 2019.

