Letters sent in October 2019 from Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency, to academy chairs of trustees about high pay.

Documents

Details

On 3 October 2019, Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency, wrote to the chair of trustees at 11 academy trusts, with between 4,500 and 6,000 learners on roll, about levels of executive pay.

The first letter is about levels of executive pay. The second letter is about levels of executive pay at academy trusts previously contacted by ESFA.

Included is a list of academy trusts that received letters from ESFA about high executive salaries in October 2019.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Outcomes of learners achieving further education training.DocumentsFur Resources Data showing aggregate payments made to childcare providers and educat Resources A summary of the development of new apprenticeship standards in Englan

13 January 2020 We have amended the list of academy trusts receiving letters from ESFA. 17 October 2019 First published.