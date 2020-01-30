Guidance for further education providers on the teachers' pension grant for the financial year 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021

Documents

Teachers' pension scheme employer contribution grant: further education providers

HTML

Details

This guidance is for further education providers:

  • general further education colleges
  • sixth-form colleges
  • designated institutions (including the new designated institutions that form part of higher education provider group structures)
  • special post-16 institutions
  • adult and community learning providers that are part of a local authority
Published 10 April 2019
Last updated 30 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. we have updated the information on payments for the 2020 to 2021 academic year

  2. We have confirmed how we will calculate and make payments for 2019 to 2020

  3. First published.

