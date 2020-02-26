Information for 16 to 19 institutions about calculating their 16 to 19 revenue funding allocation.

16 to 19 further education revenue funding allocation guide: 2020 to 2021

16 to 19 further education revenue funding allocation guide: 2020 to 2021

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

16 to 19 school and academy sixth form revenue funding allocation guide: 2020 to 2021

16 to 19 school and academy sixth form revenue funding allocation guide: 2020 to 2021

16 to 19 further education allocation calculation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 funding factors

16 to 19 further education allocation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 funding factors

16 to 19 further education allocation calculation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 sample file

16 to 19 school and academy sixth form allocation calculation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 funding factors

16 to 19 school and academy sixth form allocation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 funding factors

16 to 19 school and academy sixth forms allocation calculation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 sample file

As set out in our timeline, we aim to start issuing 16 to 19 allocation statements in February and March to all institutions that were expecting them.

Further information on 16 to 19 funding allocations is available on GOV.UK.

Published 9 December 2019
Last updated 26 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have uploaded the revenue funding allocation statement explanatory note for further education providers

  2. We have uploaded the revenue funding allocation statement explanatory note for school and academy sixth forms

  3. We have added the 2020 to 2021 Allocation Calculation Toolkit guidance and sample files for schools and academies.

  4. We have uploaded the allocation calculation toolkit (ACT) guidance and sample files for further education providers for 2020 to 2021 allocations

  5. First published.