Teacher’s name: Mr Edward Cox

Teacher reference number: 1718088

Teacher’s date of birth: 21 June 1986

Location teacher worked: Stourbridge, west midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 6 December 2019

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Edward Cox, formerly employed in Stourbridge, west midlands.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 6 December 2019.

Teacher misconduct

