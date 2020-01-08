Details of how Ofqual conducts reviews of exam procedures (EPRS).

Documents

Examination Procedures Review Service - Terms of Reference

Ref: Ofqual/20/6578PDF, 131KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Exam Procedures Review Service (EPRS) is an Ofqual service to review applications for of the award of certain regulated qualifications such as GCSEs, AS and A levels. This document outlines the EPRS process from making an application to final decision.

Published 31 January 2018
Last updated 8 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. Terms of reference updated.
  2. First published.