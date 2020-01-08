Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 8 January 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 8 January 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 8 January 2020
HTML
Advertisement
Details
Items for further education providers
|Information
|the integrated financial model for colleges
|Information
|update on 2020 to 2021 individualised learner record (ILR) specification
|Information
|qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data window
|Information
|16 to 19 funding allocations 2020 to 2021
|Information
|review of end year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
|Information
|Safer Internet Day 2020
|Information
|advice on High Pressure Laminate systems
Items for academies
|Reminder
|teachers’ pension employer contribution grant supplementary fund
|Information
|dedicated schools grant (DSG) for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|pupil premium and other grants for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|early years national funding formula (EYNFF) operational guidance for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|updated pupil number adjustment (PNA) tool for academies funded on estimates
|Information
|16 to 19 funding allocations 2020 to 2021
|Information
|review of end year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
|Information
|Quality in Careers Standard events
|Information
|free training for school leaders in integrated curriculum and financial planning
|Information
|advice on High Pressure Laminate systems
Items for local authorities
|Reminder
|teachers’ pension employer contribution grant supplementary fund
|Information
|dedicated schools grant (DSG) for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|pupil premium and other grants for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|early years national funding formula (EYNFF) operational guidance for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|update to high needs benchmarking tool
|Information
|16 to 19 funding allocations 2020 to 2021
|Information
|review of end year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
|Information
|Quality in Careers Standard events
|Information
|free training for school leaders in integrated curriculum and financial planning
|Information
|advice on High Pressure Laminate systems