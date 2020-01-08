Guidance and tools to help you understand and analyse your school or college's performance.
This guidance explains the data in the school and college performance tables.
It is mainly for:
- school and college staff, leaders and governing bodies
- parents
- other stakeholders interested in educational outcomes
The ready reckoners and transition matrices can be used by schools and colleges to calculate school, college and pupil progress scores.
You can also find performance data, supporting documents, ready reckoners and transition matrices from previous years.
Understanding school and college performance tables
Key stage 2 performance measures
This guidance will help you understand the measures we use to assess primary school performance at key stage 2.
Schools can use the ready reckoners to calculate school and pupil progress scores.
- Primary school accountability
- Ready reckoners and transition matrices for key stage 2
Key stage 4 performance measures
This guidance will help you understand the measures we use to assess secondary school performance at key stage 4. It includes how each measure is calculated and how qualifications count in secondary school performance measures.
Schools can use the ready reckoners to calculate school and pupil progress scores.
- Secondary accountability measures (including Progress 8 and Attainment 8)
- English Baccalaureate: eligible qualifications
- Key stage 4 qualifications, discount codes and point scores
- Ready reckoners and transition matrices for key stage 4
- School performance: key stage 4 similar schools
- Destination measures for key stage 4 and 16 to 18 students
- Performance points: comparing KS4 or 16 to 18 qualifications
16 to 18 performance measures
This guidance will help you understand the measures we use to assess school and college performance for 16 to 18 students and the points awarded for qualifications.
Schools and colleges can use the ready reckoners to calculate individual progress scores.
- 16 to 18 accountability headline measures
- 16 to 18 qualifications, discount codes and point scores
- Ready reckoner for 16 to 18
- Completion and attainment ready reckoner for 16 to 18
- 16 to 18 English and maths progress measure qualifications
- Destination measures for key stage 4 and 16 to 18 students
- Performance points: comparing KS4 or 16 to 18 qualifications
