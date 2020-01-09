Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

No order made: Mr Stephen Lindridge

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Stephen Lindridge

Location teacher worked: Derbyshire, East Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 27 to 29 November 2019 and 18 December 2019

Outcome type: No order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Stephen Lindridge, formerly employed in Derbyshire, East Midlands.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 27 to 29 November 2019. The panel reconvened by video conference on 18 December 2019.

Teacher misconduct

