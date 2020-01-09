Future dates for the key stage 1 and key stage 2 tests (commonly referred to as SATs), phonics screening check, multiplication tables check and science sampling tests.

Schools must keep these periods free for administering the national curriculum assessments at key stages 1 and 2.

Future tests dates are detailed below to assist schools with their forward planning.

2019/20 academic year

Key stage 1

Date Activity May 2020 Key stage 1 test period Week commencing Monday 8 June 2020 Phonics screening check week

Key stage 2

Date Activity Monday 11 May 2020 English grammar, punctuation and spelling papers 1 and 2 Tuesday 12 May 2020 English reading Wednesday 13 May 2020 Mathematics papers 1 and 2 Thursday 14 May 2020 Mathematics paper 3

Multiplication tables check

Schools should administer the multiplication tables check within the 3-week period from Monday 8 June 2020. Schools are strongly encouraged to administer the check within the first 2 weeks, leaving sufficient time in the final week for pupils who were absent or in case of any delays due to unforeseen issues such as technical difficulties.

Science sampling tests

Schools selected for science sampling will need to administer the tests within the 2-week period from Monday 8 June 2020.

2020/21 academic year

Key stage 1

Date Activity May 2021 Key stage 1 test period Week commencing Monday 7 June 2021 Phonics screening check week

Key stage 2

The key stage 2 tests are timetabled from Monday 10 May to Thursday 13 May 2021.

In 2021, Eid is due to begin on the evening of Wednesday 12 May. We understand that, given the significance of Eid, Muslim pupils may be absent from school.

Schools may use timetable variations to reschedule the mathematics test for pupils who will be absent for Eid. If large numbers of pupils are absent, schools may decide it is appropriate to delay the test for the whole cohort. Schools should read the timetable variation guidance, which will be updated in December 2020, before applying. Schools are advised to discuss arrangements for the tests with their pupils’ parents before the test period.

Multiplication tables check

Schools should administer the multiplication tables check within the 3-week period from Monday 7 June 2021.

Science sampling tests

There is no science sampling for the 2020/21 academic year.

2021/22 academic year

Key stage 1

Date Activity May 2022 Key stage 1 test period Week commencing Monday 6 June 2022 Phonics screening check week

Key stage 2

The key stage 2 tests are timetabled from Monday 9 May to Thursday 12 May 2022.

Multiplication tables check

Schools must administer the multiplication tables check within the 3-week period from Monday 6 June 2022.

Science sampling tests

Schools selected for science sampling will need to administer the tests within the 2-week period from Monday 6 June 2022.

