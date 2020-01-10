English

中文

Ballot for the Youth Mobility Scheme 2020 for the Taiwanese youth will be opened in January 2020. There are 1000 places in total available to Taiwanese youth.

Youth Mobility Scheme 2020

This will be split into two ballots, one in January and one in July, A total of 800 applicants will be selected for the first ballot in January 2020. The second ballot in July 2020 will be opened for the remainder of places. If your application is successful you will be able to live, work and study in the UK for up to 2 years.

How to apply

If you would like to apply for the scheme you should send one email (only) to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. between Monday 27 January 2020, 12:00 pm (Taiwan time) to Wednesday 29 January 2020, 12:00 pm (Taiwan time). The email header or subject line must contain your name, date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and passport number as shown in your passport. This must be written in English only. For example: WU Janice - 31/01/1995 – Passport 123456789.

In the main text of your email you should include the following and must be written in English only:

Name;

Date of birth;

Passport Number;

Mobile phone number.

The email account will be open for 48 hours only and all emails received within this timeframe will be sent an automated reply confirming receipt.

When the email account has closed, the 800 applicants will be chosen at random by UKVI. A second email will be sent to you no later than Wednesday 5 February 2020 if you have been chosen to apply. This email will confirm acceptance and further instructions on how to make an application and appointment, along with documentary evidence required to apply for your entry clearance. Please note successful applicants must prepare on-line applications and on-line credit card payments no later than 30 March 2020. Failure to submit your payment on-line by this date will automatically remove your name from the list and your allocation will be retracted. After you have paid on-line you have 90 days to submit your paperwork for consideration.

If you are a Taiwanese national living overseas you can also apply following the instructions above, and if you are chosen to apply you will be able to do so in your country/territory of residence. Applications cannot be submitted for the Youth Mobility Scheme in the UK. An email will be sent to unsuccessful customers on Friday 7 February 2020 to inform them they have not been chosen and that no further action is required.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Spon Ga Resources Summary We're seeking views on the removal of the exemption for outsta Resources Research into initial teacher education (ITE) curriculum reveals effec

FAQ

Please read the 2019 Youth Mobility Scheme 2nd ballot Q&A