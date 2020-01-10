The Low Pay Commission's 2019 report on the National Minimum Wage, including the analysis and evidence underpinning its recommendations to Government.

Low Pay Commission Report 2019 Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1669-0, CP 206 PDF , 2.24MB, 231 pages

Data tables for the LPC Report 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 603KB

Minimum wage coverage in 2019 by local authority, region and nation MS Excel Spreadsheet, 41.5KB

The Low Pay Commission’s annual report on the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage contains the evidence underpinning our recommendations for the rates to apply from 1 April 2020. These recommendations were accepted in full by the Government and announced on 31 December 2019.

Minimum wage rates from April 2020

Rate from April 2019 Rate from April 2020 Increase National Living Wage £8.21 £8.72 6.2% 21-24 Year Old Rate £7.70 £8.20 6.5% 18-20 Year Old Rate £6.15 £6.45 4.9% 16-17 Year Old Rate £4.35 £4.55 4.6% Apprentice Rate £3.90 £4.15 6.4% Accommodation Offset £7.55 £8.20 6.4%

Alongside our report, we are also publishing the following accompanying documents:

The letter from Bryan Sanderson to the Secretary of State setting out our recommendations.

The data used in the report.

Additional data on the coverage of the minimum wage at local authority level and by region and nation.

In December 2019 we published the research we commissioned in 2019 and which informed our recommendations.

