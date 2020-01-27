Summary Ofsted seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the initial teacher education inspection framework and handbook September 2020. This consultation closes at

11:45pm on 3 April 2020

Consultation description

About this consultation

This consultation seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the initial teacher education (ITE) framework from September 2020. The proposed framework applies to all phases of ITE, including early years, primary, secondary and further education.

We propose:

to introduce two key judgement areas only: the new ‘quality of education and training’ judgement will replace the current ‘outcomes for trainees’ and ‘quality of training across the partnership’ judgements

to apply a new methodology for gathering evidence during an inspection

a one-stage model of inspection

to introduce a short and longer telephone call with ITE partnership representatives

spring and summer term inspections only

We will consider all responses carefully before finalising and publishing the framework in summer 2020.

Ways to respond to the consultation

Please respond using our electronic survey.

Respond to the consultation on Smart Survey

If you need an alternative format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Documents

Equality, diversity and inclusion statement HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

