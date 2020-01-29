Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 29 January 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 29 January 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 29 January 2020
HTML
Details
Information for further education
|Action
|qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data now live
|Reminder
|R06 individualised learner record (ILR) data return closes Thursday 6 February 2020
|Information
|mid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|off-the-job training ILR field change - actual hours field
|Information
|further education data security
|Information
|recording of residential provision for FE colleges and special post-16 providers
|Information
|the integrated financial model for colleges (IFMC)
|Information
|small employers using the apprenticeship service
|Information
|upcoming provider roadshows
|Information
|building safety advice
|Your feedback
|apply to join the DfE Star Chamber scrutiny board
Information for academies
|Information
|pre-populated school resource management self-assessment tool
|Information
|school resource management adviser (SRMA) evaluation report
|Information
|Early Years Foundation Stage reforms – consultation and early adopters invitation
|Information
|new research report on school business leadership
|Information
|building safety advice
|Your feedback
|apply to join the DfE Star Chamber scrutiny board
Information for local authorities
|Action
|qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data now live
|Reminder
|R06 individualised learner record (ILR) data return closes Thursday 6 February 2020
|Information
|mid-year funding claims for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|school resource management adviser (SRMA) evaluation report
|Information
|Early Years Foundation Stage reforms – consultation and early adopters invitation
|Information
|new research report on school business leadership
|Information
|building safety advice
|Your feedback
|apply to join the DfE Star Chamber scrutiny board