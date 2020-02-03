Information to help further education (FE) providers collect, return and check the quality of Individualised Learner Record (ILR) and other learner data.2020 to 2021 Individualised Learner Record (ILR) data
ILR specification, guidance, validation rules, and appendices 2020 to 20212019 to 2020 Individualised Learner Record (ILR) data
Information about learner data that publicly funded colleges, training organisations, local authorities and employers (FE providers) must collect and return in the 2019 to 2020 funding year.
2019 to 2020 ILR guidance
2019 to 2020 non-ILR data
How to provide and maintain accurate ILR data
The following resources will help you make accurate ILR data returns.How to return monthly individualised learner record (ILR)
A step by step process for ILR data returns, what you need to do and where to do it.
Funding Information Service (FIS)
FIS is an offline tool you can use to check your data against the validation rules.
ILR Learner Entry Tool
Collect the right ILR data with the Learner Entry Tool. Designed for learning providers that don’t use a data management system, you can manage up to 500 learners with it.
FileMerge (previously the amalgamation tool)
Merge two or more ILR files together with FileMerge.
Submit Learner Data
Use the ILR submission service to check your data before you submit it.
ILR data applications
Software and on-line applications to assist with the ILR data collection process. Includes links to the learning aims reference service (LARS), the funding information system (FIS) and the provider data self assessment toolkit (PDSAT).
Information about learner data that publicly funded colleges, training organisations, local authorities and employers (FE providers) must collect and return in the 2018 to 2019 funding year.
2018 to 2019 ILR guidance
2018 to 2019 non-ILR data
