Details

Guidance on using school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.

A ‘similar intake of pupils’ is calculated by estimating the attainment for each pupil achieving the expected standard or higher in reading, writing and mathematics.