How to use school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.
Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note
Ref: DfE-00070-2020PDF, 468KB, 15 pages
Guidance on using school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.
A ‘similar intake of pupils’ is calculated by estimating the attainment for each pupil achieving the expected standard or higher in reading, writing and mathematics.
Last updated 16 April 2020 + show all updates
Updated with final 2019 secondary school performance tables data.
Updated 'Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note' to include 2019 figures.
Updated the guidance with 2018 figures.
Similar schools guidance updated with 2017 data.
First published.
