How to use school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.

Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note

Guidance on using school performance tables to see how a school is performing at key stage 4 compared to a school with a similar intake of pupils.

A ‘similar intake of pupils’ is calculated by estimating the attainment for each pupil achieving the expected standard or higher in reading, writing and mathematics.

Published 19 January 2017
Last updated 16 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with final 2019 secondary school performance tables data.

  2. Updated 'Key stage 4 similar schools: guidance and technical note' to include 2019 figures.

  3. Updated the guidance with 2018 figures.

  4. Similar schools guidance updated with 2017 data.

  5. First published.

