Information on the scope and business rationale of the school workforce census 2020.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

These documents gives technical information about submitting data for the 2020 school workforce census. They describe the data items for collection in the census.

These documents are for software suppliers and users of:

school management information systems ( MIS )

) local authority HR and payroll systems

Schools can use the summary report to check the accuracy of their census data before sending it to their local authority or to us.

You should also read the common basic data set ( CBDS ). This defines common data items that schools and local authorities use in their management software and that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting data for the school workforce census is available.