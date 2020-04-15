Information on the scope and business rationale of the school workforce census 2020.

Documents

School workforce census 2020: business and technical specification

Ref: DfE-00033-2020PDF, 629KB, 67 pages

School workforce validation rules 2020

ODS, 25KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

School workforce validation rules 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 65KB

Details

These documents gives technical information about submitting data for the 2020 school workforce census. They describe the data items for collection in the census.

These documents are for software suppliers and users of:

  • school management information systems (MIS)
  • local authority HR and payroll systems

Schools can use the summary report to check the accuracy of their census data before sending it to their local authority or to us.

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools and local authorities use in their management software and that we use in our data collections.

More guidance on submitting data for the school workforce census is available.

Published 12 February 2020
Last updated 15 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added school workforce validation rules.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Coronavirus and the social impacts on Great Britain: 16 April 2020
    Resources
    New indicators from the ONS Opinions and Lifestyle survey covering the
    Student loans - data science case study
    Resources
    GAD used data science techniques when we advised on preparing, pricing
    Join the Expert Middle Leaders programme to develop future leaders
    Resources
    The Expert Middle Leaders programme develops middle leaders working in