Terms and conditions that local authorities, maintained schools, and academies, must follow.

Pupil premium: conditions of grant 2020 to 2021

This grant provides additional funding that publicly funded schools in England use to support disadvantaged pupils.

Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the pupil premium conditions of grant.

Published allocations

We will publish allocations spreadsheets showing the numbers of pupils eligible for pupil premium funding in the 2020 to 2021 financial year in June 2020.

Further information

Read more about how much pupil premium funding schools and non-mainstream schools receive, how they should spend it, and how we hold them to account.

Published 25 February 2020