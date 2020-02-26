Information for local authorities, schools and the general public about local authority education funding and expenditure plans for 2020 to 2021.

Introduction

Section 251 is part of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009.

Local authorities submit statements on planned and actual expenditure on education and children’s social care.

The Department for Education uses the data for publishing statistics, constructing benchmarking tables, answering parliamentary questions and responding to other data requests.

Comparing information is important for schools forums and others in discussions about budget levels and use of funds.

Budget guidance

Local authorities must submit their budget statements by 30 April 2020.

Read the section 251 budget guide for local authorities 2020 to 2021 ( PDF , 1.03MB, 69 pages) to find out how local authorities record their budget statements.

The budget statements must be submitted in the section 251 budget tables 2020 to 2021 (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 123KB), using COLLECT (DfE’s data collection and management system for education).

Read the COLLECT instructions to find out how to submit the budget statement.

The administrative direction ( PDF , 139KB, 2 pages) is a formal request for the collection of section 251 data. It’s prepared on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

