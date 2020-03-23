Single reference for all school workforce statistics based on staff working in publicly funded schools in England.

Documents

Main text: SFR25/2017

PDF, 703KB, 17 pages

Tables: SFR25/2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.2MB

Tables: SFR25/2017

ODS, 654KB

Underlying data: SFR25/2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.41MB

Underlying data: SFR25/2017

ODS, 8.83MB

Qualification subject mappings: SFR25/2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 62.5KB

Qualification subject mappings: SFR25/2017

ODS, 10.1KB

Methodology: SFR25/2017

PDF, 501KB, 21 pages

Pre-release access list: SFR25/2017

HTML

Details

In 2018, we revised the regional and local authority (LA) level data on this page. To allow users to make multi-year and geographical comparisons more easily, we have now published a multi-year and multi-level file.

It includes estimates to account for schools who did not provide information in a given year for the staff headcount and full-time equivalent (FTE) numbers, so that year on year figures are comparable. Further work has also been done since the initial publication to improve the quality of the data upon which some of the other indicators were based.

Visit ‘School workforce in England: November 2018’ and select ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018’. You can also view the updated 2018 methodology note.

This statistical first release sets out the:

  • numbers of teachers and support staff in service

  • characteristics of teachers and support staff

  • teachers’ pay

  • teachers’ qualifications and curriculum

  • teacher vacancies

  • teacher sickness absence

  • pupil-to-teacher ratios

The release also includes information underlying the national tables at:

  • individual school level

  • local authority level

  • regional level

Teachers and teaching statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Heather Brown 0114 274 2755

Published 22 June 2017
Last updated 23 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added link to ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018' and the updated 2018 methodology note.

  2. Corrected table 9c showing salary data for school leadership group teachers. Changes are to the mean salaries for male and female teachers in the ‘total state-funded schools’ category.

  3. First published.

