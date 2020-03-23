Single reference for all school workforce statistics based on staff working in publicly funded schools in England.

Documents

Tables: SFR25/2017 ODS , 654KB This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

In 2018, we revised the regional and local authority (LA) level data on this page. To allow users to make multi-year and geographical comparisons more easily, we have now published a multi-year and multi-level file.

It includes estimates to account for schools who did not provide information in a given year for the staff headcount and full-time equivalent (FTE) numbers, so that year on year figures are comparable. Further work has also been done since the initial publication to improve the quality of the data upon which some of the other indicators were based.

Visit ‘School workforce in England: November 2018’ and select ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018’. You can also view the updated 2018 methodology note.

This statistical first release sets out the:

numbers of teachers and support staff in service

characteristics of teachers and support staff

teachers’ pay

teachers’ qualifications and curriculum

teacher vacancies

teacher sickness absence

pupil-to-teacher ratios

The release also includes information underlying the national tables at:

individual school level

local authority level

regional level

Teachers and teaching statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Heather Brown 0114 274 2755

23 March 2020 Added link to ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018' and the updated 2018 methodology note. 20 July 2017 Corrected table 9c showing salary data for school leadership group teachers. Changes are to the mean salaries for male and female teachers in the ‘total state-funded schools’ category. 22 June 2017 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Universities Minister Michelle Donelan is asking higher education prov Resources Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc Resources People are being urged to use online services before turning to the te