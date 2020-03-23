Statistics on the size and characteristics of the school workforce in state-funded schools.
Main text: SFR21/2016
Tables: SFR21/2016
Tables: SFR21/2016
Underlying data: SFR21/2016 (Excel format)
Underlying data including metadata file: SFR21/2016 (CSV format )
Methodology: SFR21/2016
Details
In 2018, we revised the regional and local authority (LA) level data on this page. To allow users to make multi-year and geographical comparisons more easily, we have now published a multi-year and multi-level file.
It includes estimates to account for schools who did not provide information in a given year for the staff headcount and full-time equivalent (FTE) numbers, so that year on year figures are comparable. Further work has also been done since the initial publication to improve the quality of the data upon which some of the other indicators were based.
Visit ‘School workforce in England: November 2018’ and select ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018’. You can also view the updated 2018 methodology note.
This statistical first release sets out details including:
- numbers of teachers and support staff in service
- characteristics of teachers and support staff
- teachers’ pay
- teachers’ qualifications and curriculum
- teacher vacancies
- teacher sickness absence
- pupil-to-teacher ratios
The release also includes information underlying the national tables at:
- individual school level
- local authority level
- regional level
Teachers and teaching statistics team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Telephone: Heather Brown 0114 274 2755Published 30 June 2016
Last updated 23 March 2020 + show all updates
Added link to ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018' and the updated 2018 methodology note.
First published.
