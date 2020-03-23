Form to nominate exceptional teachers for an appreciation letter at retirement from the Secretary of State for Education.

Nomination form for retirement letter

Instructions for nominating a retiring teacher for letter of thanks

This guidance is for:

  • headteachers
  • teachers
  • governing bodies
  • dioceses
  • local authorities

Submit your nomination form at least 12 weeks before you need to present the letter to the teacher.

Send completed nomination forms to:

Teachers’ Pension Policy Team

Department for Education
Bishopsgate House
Feethams
Darlington
DL1 5QE

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 22 April 2012
Last updated 23 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated nomination guidance and form.

  2. First published.

