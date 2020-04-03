What schools will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This guidance is for schools in England including:

  • local authorities
  • local-authority-maintained schools
  • academies
  • free schools
  • alternative provision schools
  • pupil referral units
  • special schools
  • independent schools

It sets out the principles we’d like all schools to follow.

We will update this guidance as we have further information available.

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

Published 22 March 2020
Last updated 3 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added information about safeguarding. Updated information about workforce and critical workers.

  2. Added information about the workforce, hubs and links to other guidance.

  3. Updated questions on ‘How are vulnerable children defined’, 'Is it compulsory for parents of vulnerable children to accept their place offer', 'Will critical workers or parents of vulnerable children be penalised if they do not send their child to school', 'What should schools do if vulnerable children do not attend school' and what public health advice should schools follow'.

  4. First published.

