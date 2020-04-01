Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19): business support grant funding - guidance for businesses

Guidance for businesses setting out details of the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF) and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF).
Small Business Grant Fund (SBGF) / Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF): guidance for businesses
PDF, 108KB, 6 pages
This guidance sets out details and eligibility criteria for:
- the Small Business Grants Fund (SBGF)
- the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund (RHLGF)
It informs businesses about the operation and delivery of the 2 funding schemes.
The guidance applies to England only.
Published 1 April 2020
