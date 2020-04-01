Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 1 April 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 1 April 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 1 April 2020
HTML
Advertisement
Details
Information for further education
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|further responses to the coronavirus pandemic
|Information
|increased fraud risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
|Reminder
|individualised learner record (ILR) period 8
|Information
|adult allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
|Information
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019
Information for academies
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|increased fraud risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Information for local authorities
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|increased fraud risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
|Information
|updated 2020 to 2021 dedicated schools grant (DSG) allocations
|Information
|adult allocations for the 2020 to 2021 funding year
|Information
|local authority allocations summaries for 2020 to 2021 available on Document Exchange
|Information
|local authority student number summaries for 2020 to 2021 available on Document Exchange
|Information
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019