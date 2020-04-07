Guidance on funding available to schools to support them with costs associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Documents

School funding: exceptional costs associated with coronavirus (COVID-19) for the period March to July 2020

HTML

Details

This guidance gives details on additional funding available to schools to cover costs related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It covers the period up to the end of the 2019 to 2020 summer term. We will publish further guidance in June with more details of the claims process.

We will review this guidance as the situation on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak develops and update it if necessary.

Advertisement

Detailed guide: Universal Credit and students
Resources
EnglishCymraegGuidance on claiming Universal Credit if you're a studen
Coronavirus (COVID-19): initial teacher training (ITT)
Resources
Information for providers about managing initial teacher training cou
Consultation on MBP draft outline content
Resources
We welcome views on the draft outline content for the T Level in Media

Published 7 April 2020