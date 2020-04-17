Apprenticeship funding: Legal agreement for training providers

Training provider agreement with the Education and Skills Funding Agency @ESFAgov to pay training providers to carry out #apprenticeship training.

Details

This agreement sets out the terms for use of the apprenticeship service for training providers.

Training providers who wish to work with employers choosing to access funding through the apprenticeship service will need to sign the agreement. They will be able to sign the agreement through the Manage Your Education and Skills Funding service.

