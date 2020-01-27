Fitch Learning and Banque Saudi Fransi Unveil 2020 Credit Academy Program in Saudi Arabia

Today (27 Jan), Fitch Learning and Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) announced the launch of their new Credit Academy Program for 2020, which aims to deliver global best practice in credit analysis for credit professionals at all stages of their BSF careers, via a blended mix of in-house classroom and online training.

The Credit Academy has three levels;

a mandatory eight-day foundational training program a Flagship five-week Credit Program for Corporate Bankers and Risk Analysts, and a Continuous Professional Development track to deliver advanced credit skills on an applied basis.

Andreas Karaiskos, CEO of Fitch Learning, said:

“I am pleased to deliver this flagship Credit Academy Program in Saudi Arabia together with BSF. Our project-led teams have worked very closely alongside BSF’s stakeholders to construct a series of learning interventions and design a program that concentrates on BSF key objectives. The Program will ensure that the needs of BSF credit divisions are met, by using a modular learning approach to cover off BSF credit processes, documentation, competency frameworks and PDP, as well as global best practice credit concepts and case study scenarios.”

Reem Alkhamis, Head of Learning and Talent Management of BSF, commented:

“We are delighted that our employees will be able to gain both accredited credit analysis skills and the international expertise needed to further their careers with us, while helping to build a credit culture that positions BSF as a market leader.”

Fitch Learning to launch the Banker Associate Program in Saudi Arabia

Banque Saudi Fransi partners with Fitch Learning to launch the Banker Associate Program in Saudi Arabia designed to develop future leaders of the bank

Fitch Learning is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship International Banker Associate Program (BAP) for Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) (12 Dec). This dynamic 12-month learning initiative is designed to enable the firm’s banking associates to accelerate their careers by gaining the right mix of business knowledge, entrepreneurial insight and financial skills to be recognized as future leaders in the company.

Over the past few years, BSF has demonstrated a sustainable pattern of growth that has established its current financial strength and leadership in the Saudi market, and positioned the Bank as a modern and dynamic institution fully geared to meet the opportunities of the future. The program further demonstrates its commitment to supporting ongoing Saudi Government economic reform programs and its developmental efforts to strengthen the economy by enhancing opportunities in the communities in which it operates.

Commenting on the BAP program, Andreas Karaiskos, CEO of Fitch Learning, said:

“This strategic initiative has been designed to deliver an immersive and challenging learning and development solution. We will provide a range of Fitch Group resources including technical, professional and leadership skills required for working in today’s fast-moving international banking arena. The BAP combines proven learning methods, hands-on tools and mentoring opportunities that can be immediately deployed in complex business scenarios in KSA and across the region.”

Reem Alkhamis, Head of Learning and Talent Management of BSF, observed:

“I am pleased to work with Fitch Learning to establish this flagship program for BSF. Only the most suitable candidates who aspire to grow their careers in the banking industry in the KSA in line with BSF’s mission and values have been selected for this program, so I am sure that they will all play a very active role in contributing to BSF’s leadership and talent pool in the future.”