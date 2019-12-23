 
Remit secures two Investors in People awards

National training provider, Remit Group, has achieved two highly prestigious Investors in People Awards, which are given to organisations that demonstrate excellence in developing and supporting its teams as well as a strong commitment to the health and wellbeing of its colleagues.

Remit Group has received the IIP Gold Award, in recognition of its consultative approach and investment in colleagues, as well as the IIP Health and Wellbeing Award, which reflects the integral part health and wellbeing plays in the organisation’s values and ethos.

Following the rigorous IIP evaluation process, Remit Group received an excellent assessment overall, which made special mention of the passionate and committed senior leadership team, who have helped to create a business with strong values, behaviours and supportive culture that has driven an on-going focus on customer service and innovation.

The IIP evaluation highlighted that within the context of a challenging and ever-evolving sector, Remit Group has embraced market changes and grown substantially, establishing apprenticeship partnerships with leading national and regional organisations across a breadth of sectors. Remit Group’s business strategy is well communicated and understood at all levels within the organisation, and as a people driven business, this strongly supports the organisation’s successful growth ambitions.

Remit Group Chief Executive Officer, Sue Pittock, said of the accreditations: “We’re delighted to have received these two awards from Investors in People. We know that our success is driven by the wonderfully dedicated people that work in our business at all levels and therefore the importance of embedding a culture which encourages a healthy, motivated workforce.”

“As a business, we strive to create an environment which allows every employee to flourish by putting their physical, psychological and social wellbeing at the forefront of everything they do. In return, we are incredibly grateful for the hard work and commitment they show on behalf of our clients and our learners each and every day.”

“Remit Group is proof that an organisation committed to the health and wellbeing of its employees can produce a more positive and productive place to work. As a business, we will continue to look for ways we can improve and develop, but for now I would just like to say a huge thank you to all my fantastic colleagues across the business, for making these awards possible.”

