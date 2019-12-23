https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/23/new-funding-for-adoption-support-fund/

New funding for Adoption Support Fund
23 December 2019

Yesterday, Sunday 22 December, the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a £45 million boost for the Adoption Support Fund. This was covered by the Sunday Times, the Sun, the Mirror and the Express, while the Sunday Times also carried an op-ed from the Education Secretary, setting out details of the announcement.

The new funding boost will help support adoptive families as they adjust to their new lives and reduce the number of children waiting for a permanent home. There will also be more than £1 million provided for Regional Adoption Agencies, working with voluntary organisations around the country to run recruitment campaigns aimed at finding adoptive families for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) children.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Most of us are lucky enough to be able to spend time with a loving family over Christmas – but not everyone is that fortunate. It is a heart-breaking fact that there are far too many children still waiting for a stable home and the love and support they need.

“One of the most generous gifts anyone can give is that of a loving home, which is why I have nothing but admiration for those who foster or adopt a child and help them develop and flourish into happy and successful adults.

“We’ve been working hard to reverse the falling numbers of adoptions but the problem we have is that there are simply not enough foster or adoptive parents. That’s why I’m announcing this new package of support for adoptive families and am determined to help find new ones.”

