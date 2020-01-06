 
D-Tech International awarded a place on ESPO’s Library Solutions and Systems framework

Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has been awarded a position on the ESPO framework for Library Solutions and Systems until November 2021.

D-Tech, a developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-performance library technology solutions, has been awarded a place on framework 350_19 to supply Library RFID Solutions to public sector buyers across the UK for the next two years. ESPO is a public sector owned professional buying organisation which offers a catalogue of over 25,000 products as well as over 120 frameworks and bespoke procurement services.

James Breakell is D-Tech International’s UK Managing Director, he says:

“Being awarded a position on the ESPO 350_19 framework is great news for D-Tech, granting us improved access to a marketplace that includes universities, colleges, NHS libraries and more whilst also giving those public institutions access to D-Tech’s RFID technology solutions.

“As an independent company, we are well placed to offer excellent value products, supported by top-level customer service and the freedom to innovate and be creative.”

D-Tech’s RFID technology powers solutions including self-service kiosks, 24-hour vending and lending, security solutions, staff stations, inventory and labels, which enable organisations to deliver reduce queuing and waiting times, improved access and longer opening hours and ultimately providing an enhanced level of service to customers.

