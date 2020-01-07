 
Semi-finalists Revealed for the Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/2020

Details
Following a very competitive paper judging stage, fourteen college teams have been announced as semi-finalists for the Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/2020, chaired by Head Judge Chris Basten.

The 14 successful teams taking part in the semi-final heats, which will take place in early February, are:

  1. Ayrshire College (Ayr Campus)
  2. Ayrshire College (Kilmarnock Campus)
  3. Carlisle College
  4. City of Glasgow College
  5. City of Liverpool College
  6. Havant & South Downs College
  7. Loughborough College
  8. Newcastle College
  9. Peterborough Regional College
  10. SERC (South Eastern Regional College)
  11. University of Derby
  12. West Lothian College Team 1
  13. West Lothian College Team 2
  14. West Suffolk College

Chris Basten, Vice President at the Craft Guild of Chefs and Chairman of Judges at the Country Range Student Chef Challenge, said:

“Each and every application submitted had merit but unfortunately only fourteen teams can make it through so a huge well done to them. The hard part now is to recreate that excitement on the plate and palate under competition conditions in the semi-finals. The students who submitted applications clearly put a lot of time and effort in o their menus as the level of detail was fantastic, with some modern and classic trends, skills and techniques listed in their methods such as pickling, rehydrating and compressing. Best of luck to all students in the next stage.”

Country Range Brand Manager Vasita Jantabutara commented:

“Congratulations to all the teams who have made it through to the semi-final heats and commiserations to those who just missed out. It was an incredibly difficult decision for our judges as the quality of menus submitted was phenomenal and is an example of the fantastic young catering talent we have in colleges around the UK and Ireland. Good luck to all the teams in the semi-finals. I certainly can’t wait to see what is dished up on the day.

Country Range Student Chef Challenge

The Country Range Student Chef Challenge is a prestigious culinary competition which has become a firm fixture in the catering industry’s calendar.

Run in partnership with the Craft Guild of Chefs, who provide competition-standard judging and detailed feedback to the students, it has played a huge role in developing young chefs and talent around the UK, with previous winning teams being given the opportunity to compete at the Culinary Olympics and cook for the country’s leading chefs at the Craft Guild of Chefs Annual Awards.

The 2019/20 Challenge will focus on how students can use classic techniques and skills to maximise the use of ingredients and reducing on food wastage. With this in mind, teams of three full-time catering and hospitality students will be required to plan, prepare and present a three-course, four-cover menu in just 90 minutes. The cost per cover is £8 and the menu must include:

Starter – A flat fish, filleted and a sauce made from the bones. The dish must be served with appropriate garnish and must include one turned mushroom per portion

Main - Three bone loin of pork, the eye of the meat must be used. The trim is to be used for a separate element e.g. faggot, kebab or pie. The dish must be served with appropriate garnish including starch, vegetable and sauce

Dessert – A lemon tart with a modern twist

Applications, Timings and Deadlines

Teams will compete in regional heats in early February 2020 before the victorious students face-off in the grand final, which will this year take place at the Hospitality, Catering and Restaurant (HRC) Show at London’s ExCel on March 3rd 2020.

