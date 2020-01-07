 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

More Black British students than ever choosing Oxford University

Details
Hits: 409
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@UniofOxford has announced that more than 22% of undergraduate students starting in 2019 were Britons from Black and Minority Ethnic #BAME backgrounds – up from 18% on the previous year’s UCAS admissions statistics.

The overall proportion of Black students admitted is up from 2.6% in 2018 to 3.1% in 2019.

The news comes at the end of a milestone year for Oxford’s commitment to access. In May, two new initiatives – Opportunity Oxford and Foundation Oxford, were announced, alongside a steady increase in the number of students choosing the University choosing from under-represented backgrounds. And, just last week, the University unveiled the Oxford–Arlan Hamilton and Earline Butler Sims Scholarship – its first dedicated, fully funded scholarship at undergraduate level for black British students from disadvantaged backgrounds, provided by the international tech entrepreneur Arlan Hamilton.

Professor Martin Williams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education at Oxford University said: ‘It has been a busy 12 months at Oxford, and I am thrilled to share that our efforts to widen access and build a University environment where talented students from every background and region, are welcome and would want to be here, are moving in the right direction.

‘These developments are testament to the individuals working towards and driving our access agenda day to day. Our access and outreach teams work with schools, families and communities to reach students and provide opportunities for them to decide for themselves based on facts and what we have to offer them – not hear say, or long-held perceptions, whether Oxford is the place for them.’

With students who have applied to the University in this cycle will are set to take part in the Opportunity Oxford pilot programme in summer 2020, and the first Oxford-Arlan Hamilton Earline Butler Sims scholar due to begin at the University in the next academic year, 2020 looks set to be as progressive for Oxford as the previous year.

As well as continued efforts to sustain an inclusive undergraduate student body, specific attention will be given to ensuring that the University environment is as inclusive as it can be, from the curriculum studied to the behaviours observed. Work will also focus on postgraduate admissions, and expanding the University’s offering for students who have been through the care system. 

Professor Williams added: ‘Truly being an inclusive institution is about more than just talking about access and attracting students from less traditional backgrounds. All students need to feel and trust that Oxford is somewhere they feel welcome, valued and respected, and that their wellbeing matters to the University. I am proud to be a part of this exceptional University community, and over the next 12 months I look forward to sharing more about our work to take Oxford University to the next level.’

Advertisement

The Influence of Social Media on Young People
Sector News
Many UK adults rely on social media for a variety of reasons, but the
Inspired Sheffield College students shoot for the moon after winning placements with WANdisco
Sector News
Students from The Sheffield College have won 45-day industry placement
People learn best by doing and do best by learning
Sector News
Apprenticeships have been part of the fabric of our society for the pa

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Influence of Social Media on Young People
Sector News
Many UK adults rely on social media for a variety of reasons, but the
Inspired Sheffield College students shoot for the moon after winning placements with WANdisco
Sector News
Students from The Sheffield College have won 45-day industry placement
People learn best by doing and do best by learning
Sector News
Apprenticeships have been part of the fabric of our society for the pa
SEETEC CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PEOPLE IN ACHIEVING CAREER GOALS
Sector News
THE SKY’S THE LIMIT FOR #APPRENTICESFrom project management to busin
Novatech Ltd Turn Royal Navy Reserves Training Virtual With New RHIB Simulators
Sector News
The Royal Navy’s Pac 24 RHIBs are used for search and rescue, transf
Tameside College Students’ Christmas market ‘is the business’
Sector News
Business students at Tameside College raise over £500 for charities C
Derby College Group’s Geology Students Join Volcano Study Field Trip
Sector News
A level Geology students from Derby College Group’s Joseph Wright Ce
UK’s best on Road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2021
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK the education and skills charity, today (8 January 2020
The workforce predictions for 2020
Sector News
The workforce is undergoing a period of great change, as technology sh
250,000 former students offer careers support at state schools
Sector News
The national education charity Future First has appointed a new Chief
Problem Solved for Talking Newspapers by Powys Students
Sector News
First-year Construction students from Carpentry and Joinery plus Paint
How ‘stuck’ schools in ‘left behind’ areas can improve
Sector News
Raising expectations of children and parents, high standards for teach

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Phoebe
Phoebe has published a new article: The Influence of Social Media on Young People 23 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 24 minutes ago

DWP’s New - Employability and Health Related Services...

Overview The Department of Work and Pensions will be re-opening its umbrella agreement for its non-dynamic purchasing system procured provision....

Seetec
Seetec has published a new article: SEETEC CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PEOPLE IN ACHIEVING CAREER GOALS 58 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page