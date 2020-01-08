 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The workforce predictions for 2020

Details
Hits: 186
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The workforce is undergoing a period of great change, as technology shifts requirements and businesses navigate a dynamic business environment find below commentary and predictions from several figures at Salesforce.

 

"In 2020, rapidly advancing technologies will drive fundamental change across industries and demand new skills from the workforce. Those companies who embrace these changes, and invest in developing their employees, will have set the foundation for the next evolution of the future of work. " — Suzana DelliSanti, SVP, Futureforce & Workforce Development

“In 2020, we will see a new breed of chief marketing officer (CMO) on the rise: the “growth marketer.” These leaders are responsible not only for driving marketing performance, but also for propelling business outcomes and impacting C-level strategy.“ — Leah Pope, VP of Product Marketing, Marketing Cloud

“In 2020, we believe employees’ voices will become ever more important, resulting in increased transparency and employee involvement in business decisions. While companies will continue to make strides on women representation, they will increasingly turn their attention to other underrepresented voices such as underrepresented minorities in the U.S as well as People of Colour and People with Disabilities around the globe.” — Molly Ford, Senior Director of Global Equality Programs

“In 2020, the tech industry will continue to sharpen its focus on and invest in the intersection of equality and technology as their stakeholders increasingly hold companies accountable for the impact technology has on society and the need for diverse, global perspectives in innovation rises.” — Molly Ford, Senior Director of Global Equality Programs

Advertisement

The Influence of Social Media on Young People
Sector News
Many UK adults rely on social media for a variety of reasons, but the
Inspired Sheffield College students shoot for the moon after winning placements with WANdisco
Sector News
Students from The Sheffield College have won 45-day industry placement
People learn best by doing and do best by learning
Sector News
Apprenticeships have been part of the fabric of our society for the pa

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Influence of Social Media on Young People
Sector News
Many UK adults rely on social media for a variety of reasons, but the
Inspired Sheffield College students shoot for the moon after winning placements with WANdisco
Sector News
Students from The Sheffield College have won 45-day industry placement
People learn best by doing and do best by learning
Sector News
Apprenticeships have been part of the fabric of our society for the pa
SEETEC CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PEOPLE IN ACHIEVING CAREER GOALS
Sector News
THE SKY’S THE LIMIT FOR #APPRENTICESFrom project management to busin
Novatech Ltd Turn Royal Navy Reserves Training Virtual With New RHIB Simulators
Sector News
The Royal Navy’s Pac 24 RHIBs are used for search and rescue, transf
Tameside College Students’ Christmas market ‘is the business’
Sector News
Business students at Tameside College raise over £500 for charities C
Derby College Group’s Geology Students Join Volcano Study Field Trip
Sector News
A level Geology students from Derby College Group’s Joseph Wright Ce
UK’s best on Road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2021
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK the education and skills charity, today (8 January 2020
250,000 former students offer careers support at state schools
Sector News
The national education charity Future First has appointed a new Chief
Problem Solved for Talking Newspapers by Powys Students
Sector News
First-year Construction students from Carpentry and Joinery plus Paint
Functional Skills Reforms – Providers in uproar over new invigilator rules
Sector News
So here we are, the new reformed Functional Skills English and Maths a
How ‘stuck’ schools in ‘left behind’ areas can improve
Sector News
Raising expectations of children and parents, high standards for teach

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Phoebe
Phoebe has published a new article: The Influence of Social Media on Young People 23 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 25 minutes ago

DWP’s New - Employability and Health Related Services...

Overview The Department of Work and Pensions will be re-opening its umbrella agreement for its non-dynamic purchasing system procured provision....

Seetec
Seetec has published a new article: SEETEC CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PEOPLE IN ACHIEVING CAREER GOALS 59 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page