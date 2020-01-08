New Year Honours for South Eastern Regional College Employees

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating recognition of two of their employees in the New Year Honours list.

Catherine Shipman, Student Engagement Manager, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to students and young people in County Down and County Armagh. Catherine, from Craigavon, has worked in further education for the past 12 years, currently with South Eastern Regional College and previously with Southern Regional College. She said, “I am absolutely thrilled, delighted and humbled to be awarded an MBE. I have been working with young people my whole life, through both work and volunteering. It is something I am passionate about and really enjoy. It has been my privilege to able to help young people through a range of initiatives in the local community and roles in further education which I am proud to continue.

She added, “It is very humbling that someone took the time to put my name forward for this prestigious award and that has meant a great deal to me personally.”

Catherine is married to Christopher and they have two children, James and Claudia who are delighted with her MBE.

Gary Chambers, Head of Estates and Facilities Management at the College has been recognised with a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to education. Gary, from Lisburn, who has worked at the College for over 15 years said, “The award was totally unexpected and of course I am delighted. It is wonderful to be recognised for services to education, particularly since I am a past student of the former Lisburn Institute of Further and Higher Education where my career in construction commenced. This ultimately led to my role as PPP Contracts Manager for the newly formed South Eastern Regional College, over 10 years ago, where I was part of the team responsible for the new Campuses in Lisburn, Downpatrick, Newcastle and Ballynahinch.”

Gary is married to Lynne and they have three girls, Anna, Rachel and Charlotte who are delighted with his BEM award.

