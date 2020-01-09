 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Gateshead College student selected as rising English rugby star

Details
Hits: 263
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

An aspiring young rugby player from South Shields has been selected for England’s National Talent Development Group as she takes one step closer to achieving her dream of playing for her country.

April Ishida, 16, started playing rugby when she was 11 and is now part of Gateshead College’s Women’s Rugby Academy where she is also studying a BTEC in Sport.

Through the Academy, April trains at the college three times a week, where she has access to world class facilities including an elite level strength and conditioning gym. At the same time, she can continue her studies and combine the demands of her course with developing her rugby skills.

Talking about her selection, April said: “I feel so pleased and proud to be chosen; it really means so much to me.

“It will be an amazing experience to train and play as part of the England National Talent Development Group and hopefully move up the pathway to play more and more games for my country which is now my biggest goal.

“I’m thankful to everyone at Gateshead College, especially my rugby coach Andy. When looking at sixth forms and other colleges in my last year of school, no one else could offer what Gateshead College is able to; I can play the sport I love, whilst working towards a qualification.”

Andy Reynolds, head rugby coach at Gateshead College, said: “A massive well done to April who thoroughly deserves this opportunity.

“She’s a passionate and highly motivated young lady who puts in a lot of work both in the classroom and on the playing field.

“It’s fantastic that she’s been selected for such a prestigious rugby talent programme and I am looking forward to seeing how she progresses.”

Advertisement

Giving children in care the support they need
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/09/giving-children-in-care-the-su
How next generation technology innovations can answer todayâ€™s educational needs
Sector News
@KonicaMinolta will showcase how its next generation technology innova
Third wave of further education providers invited to teach pioneering new T Levels from 2022
Sector News
Expression of Interest process for 2022 #TLevel providersFurther educa

You may also be interested in these articles:

Giving children in care the support they need
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/09/giving-children-in-care-the-su
Embedding of maths and English in apprenticeships
Sector News
New @E_T_Foundation programme to support embedding of maths and Englis
How next generation technology innovations can answer today’s educational needs
Sector News
@KonicaMinolta will showcase how its next generation technology innova
Third wave of further education providers invited to teach pioneering new T Levels from 2022
Sector News
Expression of Interest process for 2022 #TLevel providersFurther educa
New Year Honours for South Eastern Regional College Employees
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating recognition of tw
Teachers and students enjoy a more engaging and interactive learning environment
Sector News
Our Lady of Mercy primary welcome WiFi to support interactive classroo
Supporting schools to improve standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/08/supporting-schools-to-improve-
Action needed to avert the growing crisis in language learning
Sector News
The @HEPI_news Higher Education Policy Institute’s latest report, A
North Wales adults invited to #changeyourstory with a Personal Learning Account
Sector News
A national initiative to help adults in employment access lifelong lea
No regrets for Walkerburn entrepreneur Ross
Sector News
If anybody knows the benefits of studying @BordersCollege it’s Ross
The Influence of Social Media on Young People
Sector News
Many UK adults rely on social media for a variety of reasons, but the
50th Anniversary Celebrations Kick Off for Exeter College
Sector News
The new year represents a momentous occasion in the history of @Exeter

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page