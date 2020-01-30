 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Paramedic students will get £5,000 support payment each year

Details
Hits: 462
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students studying to become paramedics, radiographers and physiotherapists will be among those receiving the new financial support from September.

This is the first time paramedic students will benefit from additional NHS funding while at university.

The funding will be provided on top of existing support, including student loans.

The full list of new and continuing students set to benefit from the funding is as follows:

  • dietetics
  • dental hygiene or dental therapy (level 5 courses)
  • occupational therapy
  • operating department practitioner (level 5 and 6 courses)
  • orthoptics
  • orthotics and prosthetics
  • physiotherapy
  • podiatry or chiropody
  • radiography (diagnostic and therapeutic)
  • speech and language therapy
  • paramedicine
  • midwifery
  • nursing (adult, child, mental health, learning disability, joint nursing/social work)

The government first announced the new funding in December. It said that all new and continuing nursing, midwifery students and many allied health students on pre-registration courses at English universities will receive a £5,000 maintenance grant each year. They will not need to pay it back.

Extra payments worth up to £3,000 per academic year will be available for eligible students. Each year they could receive:

  • £1,000 towards childcare costs
  • £1,000 if studying in a region that is struggling to recruit
  • £1,000 if they’re a new student studying a shortage specialism important to delivering the NHS Long Term Plan

The shortage specialisms have been confirmed as:

  • mental health nursing
  • learning disability nursing
  • radiography (diagnostic and therapeutic)
  • prosthetics and orthotics
  • orthoptics and podiatry

The government expects the £5,000 maintenance grants to benefit around 100,000 pre-registration nursing, midwifery and allied health degree students every year.

It comes as part of the government’s manifesto commitment to increase nurse numbers by 50,000 by 2025.

Minister for Public Health Jo Churchill said:

From paramedics to physiotherapists, radiographers to speech and language therapists, our talented allied health professionals are the third largest workforce in the NHS and support people to live better lives.

As demand grows, we need more of the best and brightest to join our NHS. I want those who would relish the job of saving people’s lives as a paramedic or diagnosing cancer as a radiographer to come forward to train, taking advantage of this fantastic new £5,000 support package.

Minister for Care Caroline Dinenage said:

We want to support people with learning disabilities to live full, healthy and happy lives. The expertise of learning disability nurses is essential as they provide tailored care that can help people become more independent.

In the years to come we’re going to need more learning disability nurses to provide high-quality care, so I’m delighted that from September all new students will receive at least £6,000 a year to help with their cost of living.

I want to see more people considering a career in learning disability nursing, helping to achieve our NHS Long Term Plan ambition to improve care for people with learning disabilities.

Published 19 January 2020
Last updated 30 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added level 6 operating department practitioner to the list of eligible courses.

    Advertisement

    Apprentices celebrate success at Tameside College awards ceremony
    Sector News
    Apprentices celebrated their achievements at the annual Tameside Colle
    Apprentices put Skills to the test for South Eastern Regional College Intercampus Competition
    Sector News
    Apprentices from across @S_ERC South Eastern Regional College have bee
    Active IQ launches Early Years Educator End-point Assessment
    Sector News
    #EPA Supporting the new wave of apprentices studying Early Years quali

  2. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentices celebrate success at Tameside College awards ceremony
Sector News
Apprentices celebrated their achievements at the annual Tameside Colle
Apprentices put Skills to the test for South Eastern Regional College Intercampus Competition
Sector News
Apprentices from across @S_ERC South Eastern Regional College have bee
NCG joins Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme
Sector News
England's largest college group NCG has joined the Government’s #Nor
Crash in apprenticeship and FE numbers demands revolution in lifelong learning
Sector News
Further education and skills: January 2020The Liberal Democrats have t
10-year rise in art education and funding among ‘most creative’ nations
Sector News
Canva investigated the amount of government funding awarded to arts an
Active IQ launches Early Years Educator End-point Assessment
Sector News
#EPA Supporting the new wave of apprentices studying Early Years quali
South Eastern Regional College Lead Inaugural Meeting of Hospitality to New Heights Initiative
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC hosted its inaugural meeting for
WorldSkills Gold Medal Success for Neath College's Curtis Rees
Sector News
Curtis Rees, a welding apprentice from Neath College, (part of @NPTCGr
LSE IDEAS Takes the Top Spot as the Best University Affiliated Think Tank in the World
Sector News
#ThinkTanksMatter2020 @LSEnews - @LSEIdeas The London School of Econom
8 FutureLearn courses from world leading institutions rated the best of 2019
Sector News
A range of online courses on FutureLearn.com, developed by the British
8 new T Levels being launched: Awarding organisations can bid to develop and implement these qualifications
Sector News
#Awarding organisations can bid for 8 new #TLevels @IFAtechedThe Insti
Students collect more than 900 tonnes of recycling as part of campus clean-up
Sector News
Students across 10 universities in the UK have saved 922 tonnes of rec

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page