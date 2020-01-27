 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Consultation on National Occupational Standards for IT

Details
Hits: 377
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Knowledge, Skills & Behaviours for #Software Development, #MachineLearning, #AI and #CyberSecurity

ODAG Consultants and Sagacity Research, have been commissioned by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to develop National Occupational Standards (NOS) for Software Development, MachineLearning / AI and Cyber Security.

Draft standards have been produced and the consultants are now seeking feedback from all interested parties to ensure that they are comprehensive and fit for purpose.

These standards, together with a feedback form and associated documentation are freely available on-line here and the consultation will run until the 5th February.

National Occupational Standards (NOS) – what are they?

National Occupational Standards (NOS) are a series of documents describing the competences, knowledge and understanding that individuals need to undertake particular job tasks. Typically, they are drawn up by sector specialists who, through a process of focused research and extensive stakeholder consultation, will develop and set out NOS in a common format which allows them to be easily accessed and used by individuals and organisations across the UK.

All NOS documents are freely available for use on-line at https://www.ukstandards.org.uk.

National Occupational Standards (NOS) – what are they for?

NOS documents are used by a wide range of organisations and individuals and for a variety of purposes. Some of the main ones though include:

  • employers – when looking to develop a job description when recruiting new staff.
  • employers – when undertaking workforce planning or developing appraisal systems.
  • employers/education and training providers – when developing apprenticeships.
  • awarding bodies – when creating work-relevant qualifications.
  • individuals – when assessing their skills/experience with those needed for particular jobs.

The NOS review – who should get involved?

As noted above, NOS are really for everyone, and as such we welcome comments from all individuals or organisations with an interest in them – by collecting feedback from a wide range of employers, public bodies, education/training providers and individuals we hope to ensure that the standards are up-to-date, fit for purpose, and fully reflective of user needs.

The NOS review – what do you need to do now?

To help shape these important standards, it is simply asked that you read through and comment upon each of the related documents that are relevant to you and/or your business – you can do this either by:

  • downloading the NOS of interest/ feedback form using the links opposite and then send comments to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • head straight to the consultation survey where you will again find copies of all NOS we are consulting on, together with associated feedback questions.

The NOS review – how long do I have to respond?

The NOS consultation will be open until February 5th.

Advertisement

Using #ArtificialIntelligence in the public sector
Sector News
#AI and the public sector Recognising AIâ€™s potential, the government
Forging new pathways â€“ The Open Universityâ€™s flexible route to develop future nurses
Sector News
Five Step Guide to Establishing an #Apprenticeship StrategyStep 1 â€“
Derby College Groupâ€™s Broomfield Hall Unveils New Winter Garden
Sector News
Broomfield Hall â€“ Derby College Groupâ€™s land-based and leisure col

You may also be interested in these articles:

Using #ArtificialIntelligence in the public sector
Sector News
#AI and the public sector Recognising AI’s potential, the government
Forging new pathways – The Open University’s flexible route to develop future nurses
Sector News
Five Step Guide to Establishing an #Apprenticeship StrategyStep 1 –
Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall Unveils New Winter Garden
Sector News
Broomfield Hall – Derby College Group’s land-based and leisure col
Borders College Niesha adds to growing female construction trend
Sector News
Back in 2010 just 10% of workers within the construction industry were
New professional music course on offer at Barnsley College
Sector News
Barnsley College’s Higher Education Music department is launching Pr
Bath Spa University graduate wins Costa Children's Book Award
Sector News
Bath Spa University graduate Jasbinder Bilan has received a 2019 Costa
Leading education charity joins Northern Powerhouse #NPHpartner
Sector News
Leading educational awarding organisation, @NCFE, has become the lates
Work complete at the UK’s newest music institute Resonance
Sector News
The keys to the brand-new state-of-the-art music institute Resonance h
77% of students say that thinking about climate change makes them anxious
Sector News
#iwill Transform Our World - New hub for teachers, launches a set of f
New Erith MP drops in to judge London South East Colleges competition
Sector News
The newly elected MP for Erith and Thamesmead, Abena Oppong-Asare, has
NPTC Group of Colleges Sports Ambassadors still leading the way
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to be a part of a Sports Ambassador Pr
Ofsted consults on changes to inspection framework for teacher training
Sector News
Ofsted has today published a consultation on a new approach to inspect

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page