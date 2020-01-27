 
Pioneering new approach to ensure children with complex learning difficulties receive the highest standard of education

Details
School Standards Minister Nick Gibb

The engagement model

Last year DfE announced they would be replacing p scales 1-4 – the assessment model currently used to measure the attainment of pupils performing below the standard of the national curriculum assessments and not engaged in subject-specific study – usually those with complex learning needs – with a new approach based on engagement.

Today (27 Jan) they have published guidance to help schools understand the model before it becomes statutory later this year. 

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said:

“This is a pioneering new approach to making sure that children with complex learning difficulties receive the highest standard of education. The engagement model will help teachers track and support these pupils’ progress better than ever before and ensure that they receive an education tailored to their needs and abilities.

“The guidance published today, which has been developed by leading experts in the field led by Diane Rochford, will allow schools to familiarise themselves with the model before it becomes statutory for all schools later this year.”

For teachers to use as an assessment tool for pupils working below the standard of national curriculum tests.

Documents

The engagement model

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-491-3, STA/20/8508/ePDF, 631KB, 31 pages

Details

This draft guidance will be reviewed before spring 2020, when a final version will be published.

Following the Rochford Review, the government announced plans to introduce the engagement model. This is a new form of assessment for pupils working below the standard of the national curriculum tests and not engaged in subject-specific study. It replaces P scales 1-4, and subject to consultation and final ministerial decision, will become statutory from the 2020/21 academic year.

How will pupils be assessed?

The engagement model has 5 areas of engagement:

  • exploration
  • realisation
  • anticipation
  • persistence
  • initiation

The areas allow teachers to assess pupils’ engagement in developing new skills, knowledge and concepts in the school’s curriculum by demonstrating how pupils are achieving specific outcomes. They represent what is necessary for pupils to fully engage in their learning and reach their full potential.

How should schools use the engagement model?

The engagement model does not replace existing planning and assessment systems and schools will have autonomy over how it will be implemented.

The model encourages schools to measure each pupils’ progress independently, according to their individual profile of needs. It can also be used as a baseline tool to track and support ongoing progress.

The engagement model information video

You can view the engagement model information video below. It provides details about the engagement model and how it should be used.

Published 27 January 2020

