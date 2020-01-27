 
NPTC Group of Colleges Sports Ambassadors still leading the way

Details
NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to be a part of a Sports Ambassador Programme originally launched in Neath Port Talbot in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games which has now reached its 10th year.

The programme encourages children and young people from the County Borough to become the voices for sport in their school and community, promoting physical activity and sports opportunities.

There are Bronze Ambassadors in primary schools, Silver in comprehensive schools and Gold in NPTC Group of Colleges, and also Platinum Ambassadors which represent on a national level, which has included students from Llandarcy Academy of Sport.

Ambassadors receive sports leadership training and many deliver weekly sessions for younger children in their school, community or college. In the 10 years, the programme has been running many ambassadors have come through the leadership pathway and have been employed by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Physical Activity and Sport Service (PASS) to run activity and sport sessions.

Students from across the College have made an outstanding contribution to engaging young people in physical activity whilst volunteering as Gold Young Ambassador with NPT Pass.  These ambassadors are all directly promoting physical activity and sport in their communities, promoting school club links and delivering and leading sessions themselves. Currently, the Ambassadors run weekly sessions for students with an inclusive ethos that has been held up as an example of good practice across the country.

The scheme continues to grow with more training for Ambassadors planned for January 2020.

Cllr Peter Rees, Neath Port Talbot Council Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Culture said:

“Sport and physical activity play a huge part in the well-being of young people and adults and it’s good to see this valuable programme going from strength to strength 10 years after it started.”

