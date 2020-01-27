 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New professional music course on offer at Barnsley College

Details
Hits: 309
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Barnsley College’s Higher Education Music department is launching Pro Tools Fundamentals, a software course introducing essential concepts and principles, after becoming an official Avid Learning partner.

The Pro Tools Fundamental course covers everything you need to know in order to complete a basic Pro Tools project and is ideal for new or experienced users of the software who would like to build a solid foundational understanding of the programme.

Students will learn how to build sessions that include multi-track recordings of live audio, MIDI sequences and virtual instruments. Hands-on exercises and projects introduce essential techniques for recording and importing audio, arranging media on tracks and using mixing techniques to finalise a production.

Barnsley College is pleased to offer the two-day course at a reduced price of £250 and there is a further reduction for current Barnsley College students. The course will run on Thursday 20 February and Friday 21 February, and students need to pay in full by Friday 31 January.

Timothy Canfer, Associate Teacher for Higher Education and Avid Certified Instructor, said: “We are delighted to be offering this exciting industry-standard certification at a reduced price to the typical industry cost. The Pro Tools 101 and 110 courses allow students to gain an in-depth awareness of Pro Tools fundamentals and significantly expand their creative and commercial opportunities.”

Advertisement

Using #ArtificialIntelligence in the public sector
Sector News
#AI and the public sector Recognising AIâ€™s potential, the government
Forging new pathways â€“ The Open Universityâ€™s flexible route to develop future nurses
Sector News
Five Step Guide to Establishing an #Apprenticeship StrategyStep 1 â€“
Derby College Groupâ€™s Broomfield Hall Unveils New Winter Garden
Sector News
Broomfield Hall â€“ Derby College Groupâ€™s land-based and leisure col

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pioneering new approach to ensure children with complex learning difficulties receive the highest standard of education
Sector News
The engagement modelLast year DfE announced they would be replacing p
Using #ArtificialIntelligence in the public sector
Sector News
#AI and the public sector Recognising AI’s potential, the government
Forging new pathways – The Open University’s flexible route to develop future nurses
Sector News
Five Step Guide to Establishing an #Apprenticeship StrategyStep 1 –
Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall Unveils New Winter Garden
Sector News
Broomfield Hall – Derby College Group’s land-based and leisure col
Borders College Niesha adds to growing female construction trend
Sector News
Back in 2010 just 10% of workers within the construction industry were
Bath Spa University graduate wins Costa Children's Book Award
Sector News
Bath Spa University graduate Jasbinder Bilan has received a 2019 Costa
Leading education charity joins Northern Powerhouse #NPHpartner
Sector News
Leading educational awarding organisation, @NCFE, has become the lates
Work complete at the UK’s newest music institute Resonance
Sector News
The keys to the brand-new state-of-the-art music institute Resonance h
77% of students say that thinking about climate change makes them anxious
Sector News
#iwill Transform Our World - New hub for teachers, launches a set of f
New Erith MP drops in to judge London South East Colleges competition
Sector News
The newly elected MP for Erith and Thamesmead, Abena Oppong-Asare, has
NPTC Group of Colleges Sports Ambassadors still leading the way
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to be a part of a Sports Ambassador Pr
Ofsted consults on changes to inspection framework for teacher training
Sector News
Ofsted has today published a consultation on a new approach to inspect

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page